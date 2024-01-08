Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Home Depot launched Hubspace — its smart home platform — in 2021, though its initial release was limited to around 20 supported products. The retailer has continued to roll out additional supported products over the years, a trend that continued during CES 2024. Five new Hubspace products were revealed by Home Depot, including a smart thermostat, a security system, and a smart chest freezer.

The most popular Hubspace addition is likely to be the Hubspace Smart Thermostat, as it’s the first smart thermostat supported by the platform. It’s fully programmable, supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and includes a C-wire (making it compatible with most homes). It also boasts a sleek, all-white exterior and Home Depot is looking to offer the product at an “affordable price point.”

Aside from the Hubspace Smart Thermostat, Home Depot also revealed the following:

Hubspace Smart Home Security System

Husky Smart Watering Timer

Commercial Electric Small Exhaust Fan with Bluetooth Speaker

Vissanni 8.8 cubic foot Smart Chest Freezer

The Hubspace Smart Home Security System is a particular standout, offering a keypad, motion sensors, window/door sensors, and the option to expand the five-piece set with add-on items. And while smart chest freezers are a niche item, it’s great to see Home Depot expanding its Hubspace catalog in unique new ways.

The products are yet to receive a specific release date, and pricing details are expected to be confirmed later this year. For now, you can peruse the existing Hubspace lineup — which includes nearly 90 products from companies like Hampton Bay, Defiant, and Commercial Electric.

