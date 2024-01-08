 Skip to main content
Home Depot expands its Hubspace smart home lineup at CES 2024

The Home Depot Hubspace logo on a white background.
Home Depot
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Home Depot launched Hubspace — its smart home platform — in 2021, though its initial release was limited to around 20 supported products. The retailer has continued to roll out additional supported products over the years, a trend that continued during CES 2024. Five new Hubspace products were revealed by Home Depot, including a smart thermostat, a security system, and a smart chest freezer.

The most popular Hubspace addition is likely to be the Hubspace Smart Thermostat, as it’s the first smart thermostat supported by the platform. It’s fully programmable, supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and includes a C-wire (making it compatible with most homes). It also boasts a sleek, all-white exterior and Home Depot is looking to offer the product at an “affordable price point.”

The Hubspace Smart Thermostat on a white background.
Home Depot

Aside from the Hubspace Smart Thermostat, Home Depot also revealed the following:

  • Hubspace Smart Home Security System
  • Husky Smart Watering Timer
  • Commercial Electric Small Exhaust Fan with Bluetooth Speaker
  • Vissanni 8.8 cubic foot Smart Chest Freezer
The Hubspace Smart Home Security System is a particular standout, offering a keypad, motion sensors, window/door sensors, and the option to expand the five-piece set with add-on items. And while smart chest freezers are a niche item, it’s great to see Home Depot expanding its Hubspace catalog in unique new ways.

The products are yet to receive a specific release date, and pricing details are expected to be confirmed later this year. For now, you can peruse the existing Hubspace lineup — which includes nearly 90 products from companies like Hampton Bay, Defiant, and Commercial Electric.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
