Smart homes have become increasingly complex over the past decade. From smart locks and video doorbells to security cameras and smart displays, there are a lot of moving pieces in the average smart home — and getting them all working properly has become a hassle. Daisy, a new home technology company revealed at CES 2024, hopes to alleviate this problem, offering a professional service that installs and provides regular maintenance for your entire fleet of smart home gadgets.

The goal of Daisy is to help consumers “spend more time using and enjoying the technology in their home and less time being frustrated.” Many smart home devices can be surprisingly difficult to install — such as smart locks or smart blinds — and if you’re not comfortable installing one yourself, it can be difficult to find a reliable professional to handle the task for you. But with Daisy, it’s looking like you’ll have a one-stop shop for all your smart home needs.

“Having spent much of my career in franchising and home services, the need for a national home technology services brand is essential,” said Hagan Kappler, founder and CEO of Daisy. “Home technology has become the most important home service of all, much more so than existing service providers like pest control, landscaping, housecleaning, and other ongoing home maintenance services, and we are positioning ourselves to be the curator to help people with their technology needs.”

Along with installing your devices, Daisy offers service plans that have technicians periodically check in on your home to see if everything is running as efficiently as possible. Since most connected devices receive frequent updates, this ongoing service could be a big selling point for some households. But for homes with tech-savvy users, such in-depth coverage may not be needed.

Daisy has yet to reveal pricing details for its services. Kappler expects the company to have offices in California, Texas, Florida, Connecticut, and North Carolina later this year — though it’s unclear exactly which cities will be serviced. Expect to learn more about the company in the coming months.

