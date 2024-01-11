 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Daisy is an installation and repair company designed for your smart home

Jon Bitner
By
The Diasy logo on a white background.
Daisy
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Smart homes have become increasingly complex over the past decade. From smart locks and video doorbells to security cameras and smart displays, there are a lot of moving pieces in the average smart home — and getting them all working properly has become a hassle. Daisy, a new home technology company revealed at CES 2024, hopes to alleviate this problem, offering a professional service that installs and provides regular maintenance for your entire fleet of smart home gadgets.

The goal of Daisy is to help consumers “spend more time using and enjoying the technology in their home and less time being frustrated.” Many smart home devices can be surprisingly difficult to install — such as smart locks or smart blinds — and if you’re not comfortable installing one yourself, it can be difficult to find a reliable professional to handle the task for you. But with Daisy, it’s looking like you’ll have a one-stop shop for all your smart home needs.

Recommended Videos

“Having spent much of my career in franchising and home services, the need for a national home technology services brand is essential,” said Hagan Kappler, founder and CEO of Daisy. “Home technology has become the most important home service of all, much more so than existing service providers like pest control, landscaping, housecleaning, and other ongoing home maintenance services, and we are positioning ourselves to be the curator to help people with their technology needs.”

Related

Along with installing your devices, Daisy offers service plans that have technicians periodically check in on your home to see if everything is running as efficiently as possible. Since most connected devices receive frequent updates, this ongoing service could be a big selling point for some households. But for homes with tech-savvy users, such in-depth coverage may not be needed.

Daisy has yet to reveal pricing details for its services. Kappler expects the company to have offices in California, Texas, Florida, Connecticut, and North Carolina later this year — though it’s unclear exactly which cities will be serviced. Expect to learn more about the company in the coming months.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Mila reveals a sleek new humidifier/air purifier combo at CES 2024
The Mila Air 3 near a window.

Mila -- an air purification company -- debuted two new products at CES 2024, both geared towards enhancing your indoor environment and improving the air you breathe. Products on display included the Mila Air 3 and Mila Halo, though the team also offered a look at Mila Insights, a new set of reports that give you an in-depth look at your air quality and how it can be improved.

The Mila Halo is the more intriguing of the two, as it's both a humidifier and air purifier packed into a single unit. Along with outer panels that are fully customizable (allowing you to find a color or pattern that fits your home décor), it can detect when your room is unoccupied to turn off its water tank. Not only will that prevent over-humidification, but it should allow each tank to last longer before needing a refill.

Read more
Segway expands its smart home footprint with robot lawn mowers at CES 2024
The Segway i Series being set up.

Segway -- the company responsible for Paul Blart's preferred mode of transportation -- already has a surprisingly robust smart home lineup. The company expanded its catalog at CES 2024, revealing a new series of robot lawn mowers (Navimow i Series) and a new portable power station (Segway Cube Series).

The upcoming Navimow i Series makes a few big improvements over Segway's existing H Series. Along with the ability to work without wires (which are typically used to set boundaries for the robot), the i Series employs a technology known as the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS). Segway says this will let the robot lawn mower better track its location and ensure it's cutting your lawn as close to specifications as possible.

Read more
Nanoleaf upgrades its music-syncing skills, launches new lighting products at CES 2024
The Nanoleaf Skylight lighting up a room various shades of purple.

Nanoleaf lit up the stage at CES 2024, pulling back the curtain on a variety of new lighting products arriving later this year. Along with the Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor Lightstrip, Outdoor String Lights, and Permanent Outdoor Lights, the company gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Skylight Modular Ceiling Light and the Orchestrator software -- with the latter bringing massive improvements to Nanoleaf's music syncing abilities.

Orchestrator is arguably the most exciting innovation of the bunch, as it connects directly to your computer's sound source to create a highly accurate lighting performance. This allows your Nanoleaf products to create a light show that's more robust than most other products on the market, which rely on sound alone.

Read more