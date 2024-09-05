 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Aqara shows off new smart home lineup with Matter support

By
A collage of the new Aqara products from IFA 2024.
Aqara

Aqara offers a variety of smart home products, running the gamut from smart locks and sensors to smart lights and smart curtains. The brand is now ready to expand its catalog even further, with the reveal of several new smart home gadgets at IFA 2024. A common thread throughout the reveal was support for Matter — making it easy for shoppers to integrate the devices with the rest of their home.

The Camera Hub G5 Pro is the standout product, as it’s Aqara’s first security camera built for outdoor use. Its 4MP camera captures color night vision and uses onboard AI to identify people, pets, vehicles, and packages, allowing for more accurate notifications when motion is detected. And since it’s officially rated for outdoor use, you should have no problem finding a good spot for it on your property.

Recommended Videos

Aqara also revealed the Garage Door Controller T2 Kit, bringing support for two sectional garage doors plus full Matter compatibility. The smart garage controller market is rather limited, making this a welcome reveal at IFA.

Other smart home devices on display include the Aqara Valve Controller T1, which can detect leaks to automatically turn off water or gas lines, the Aqara Smoke Detector with a staggering 10-year battery life, and a variety of smart wall switches and light bulbs.

As for Matter, the Hub M3 is getting something known as Advanced Matter Bridging. With the feature, users can sync their “IF” and “THEN” conditions in the Aqara Home app to other supported Matter apps. This gives access to more robust routines and ensures all devices in your home network play nicely with Aqara’s lineup.

Expect to learn more about pricing and availability soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Should you buy a new smart lock or retrofit your existing deadbolt?
Schlage Encode Plus smart lock installed on a wooden door to a living room.

When it comes to smart locks, all models essentially fall into two categories. The first category will be familiar to most people, as these are traditional smart locks built to replace your existing deadbolt. That means you'll get a whole new set of keys for your front door, as well as hardware that introduces smart features to your home.

The second kind of smart lock is a retrofit smart lock. These quirky devices are designed to fit over your existing hardware -- allowing you to keep using your old keys while also adding smart features. Both types of smart locks are great ways to upgrade your front door, but which is best for your home? Here's a closer look to help you decide if you should replace your traditional deadbolt with a smart lock or install a retrofit smart lock instead.
Consider your DIY skills

Read more
Matter gains support for kitchen appliances, adds new energy-tracking features
The Matter logo on a colorful background.

Matter received its big 1.2 update in late 2023, and now the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) is ready to officially roll out Matter 1.3. The latest version of the interoperability standard is now available for use, offering added support for appliances like microwave ovens and lclothes dryers, while also introducing new features for water and energy management.

The full list of new device types supported by Matter 1.3 include microwave ovens, ovens, cooktops, extractor hoods (such as vent hoods), and laundry dryers. These aren't quite as exciting or mainstream as the nine device types introduced with Matter 1.2, but it's great to see the CSA continuing to broaden the reach of the Matter network.

Read more
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam vs. Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: Which is better for your home?
The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam next to a smartphone.

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is one of the latest products from Ring. It allows users to control the camera remotely, giving them a simple way to see all corners of their home. It's also much more affordable than the existing Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, which offers plenty of cool features, but can't pan or tilt.

That makes it difficult to determine which is best for your home. Should you opt for the premium Stick Up Cam Pro, or is the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam a better option due to its cheaper price tag? Here's a look at the two security cameras to help you decide.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more