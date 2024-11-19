 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Kwikset’s new Matter-enabled smart lock is now available

By
The Kwikset Halo Select installed on a door.
Kwikset

The Kwikset Halo Select Smart Lock is now available, and it’s aiming to bring some cool new functionality (and enhanced security) to your front door. Along with premium features like the ability to remotely lock or unlock your door, the smart lock supports Matter and is compatible with a variety of different voice assistants. This is Kwikset’s first new smart lock in years, and it looks to be a big leap forward.

Like all the best smart locks, you’ll find a long list of capabilities on the Halo Select, giving you complete control over its performance. Whether you want to set up unique access codes for friends and family, check your door’s status remotely, have it automatically unlock as you approach with your smartphone, or get notifications when a wrong code is entered, there’s a lot of cool tech packed into the smart lock.

Recommended Videos

Enhanced security was a big focus for Kwikset when designing the Halo Select. Along with alerts when a wrong code is entered, you can also get alerts if the lock is tampered with or if the door is left ajar. Best of all, it has received AAA certification from the Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA), meaning its physical security is as robust as it gets.

Related

While the lock works with both Wi-Fi and Matter, you lose out on certain functionality when using the latter. For example, features like remote unlock and door-ajar notifications are exclusive to Wi-Fi connections. But if you’re looking to improve battery life or quickly sync with the rest of your smart home, opting for Matter could be a better choice.

Kwikset has officially completed its Matter Certification with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), though the team notes it might take some time before it’s registered by the ecosystem. For now, you might get a notice that says “Uncertified Accessory” while adding the lock in Matter ecosystems, but that rest assured the lock is certified and the issue will be remedied with an upcoming patch.

The Kwikset Halo Select Smart Lock is now available in matte black or satin nickel at Lowe’s for $279. It’ll also arrive at Home Depot next week, while inventory is “temporarily out of stock” at Amazon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Ring’s new Smart Video Search uses AI to quickly scour your motion history
Ring Smart Video Search on the mobile app.

Ring has revealed a new AI-powered feature called Smart Video Search that’s currently being tested in public beta. The goal is to make it easier than ever to find specific moments in your video history by allowing you to enter a text description of an event, which will then be used to scour your motion events for a clip that matches your input.

Smart Video Search uses a combination of Ring AI and Visual Language Modeling (VLM) to quickly search your video history based on a text description. For example, if you search for “red bicycle in the driveway,” your Ring app will automatically pull up any clips that feature -- you guessed it -- a red bike in your driveway.

Read more
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) vs. Nest Thermostat: Which smart thermostat is better?
Four Nest Learning Thermostats in a line.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is the latest iteration of Google's premium smart thermostat, offering a bold new design and a wealth of new functionality. It carries a hefty price tag -- and depending on your needs, the more affordable Nest Thermostat might be the wiser option. But what exactly is the difference between the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and Nest Thermostat?

From pricing and available colors to features and design, here's everything you need to know before making a purchase. And be sure to read our full fourth-generation Nest Thermostat review.
Pricing and design

Read more
Prepare for Halloween with these smart home gadgets
A Ring Video Doorbell next to Halloween decorations.

It’s officially spooky season, and that means Halloween is right around the corner. And if you’re hoping to have the most haunted house on the block, it’s worth looking at how today’s best smart home devices can help you achieve your goal. Whether you’re throwing a costume party, spending the night curled up with a scary movie, or expecting to have hundreds of trick-or-treaters lining up at your door, there’s a good chance upgrading your smart gadgets can make the spooky season all the more exciting.

Here’s a look at how video doorbells, smart lights, and other smart devices can help you celebrate Halloween.
Update your video doorbell with a terrifying chime

Read more