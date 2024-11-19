Kwikset’s new Matter-enabled smart lock is now available

The Kwikset Halo Select Smart Lock is now available, and it’s aiming to bring some cool new functionality (and enhanced security) to your front door. Along with premium features like the ability to remotely lock or unlock your door, the smart lock supports Matter and is compatible with a variety of different voice assistants. This is Kwikset’s first new smart lock in years, and it looks to be a big leap forward.

Like all the best smart locks, you’ll find a long list of capabilities on the Halo Select, giving you complete control over its performance. Whether you want to set up unique access codes for friends and family, check your door’s status remotely, have it automatically unlock as you approach with your smartphone, or get notifications when a wrong code is entered, there’s a lot of cool tech packed into the smart lock.

Enhanced security was a big focus for Kwikset when designing the Halo Select. Along with alerts when a wrong code is entered, you can also get alerts if the lock is tampered with or if the door is left ajar. Best of all, it has received AAA certification from the Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA), meaning its physical security is as robust as it gets.

While the lock works with both Wi-Fi and Matter, you lose out on certain functionality when using the latter. For example, features like remote unlock and door-ajar notifications are exclusive to Wi-Fi connections. But if you’re looking to improve battery life or quickly sync with the rest of your smart home, opting for Matter could be a better choice.

Kwikset has officially completed its Matter Certification with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), though the team notes it might take some time before it’s registered by the ecosystem. For now, you might get a notice that says “Uncertified Accessory” while adding the lock in Matter ecosystems, but that rest assured the lock is certified and the issue will be remedied with an upcoming patch.

The Kwikset Halo Select Smart Lock is now available in matte black or satin nickel at Lowe’s for $279. It’ll also arrive at Home Depot next week, while inventory is “temporarily out of stock” at Amazon.