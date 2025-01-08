 Skip to main content
Ring shows off new Kidde smoke alarms and free 2K camera upgrades at CES 2025

A person setting up a Ring Smoke Detector.
Ring made a big — though rather surprising — announcement at CES 2025, revealing that it has partnered with Kidde to launch a new collection of smart smoke alarms. Arriving in April, the collection includes the Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm and Combination Alarm, the latter of which detects both smoke and carbon monoxide. They’ll sync with the existing Ring app to send users alerts should anything trigger its sensors, and they should be an enticing option for folks who have already bought into the Ring ecosystem.

While customers will receive alerts via the mobile app, they can also sign up for the new Ring 24/7 Smoke & CO Monitoring Subscription for $5 per month. This is a professional monitoring service that lets a trained dispatch team keep tabs on your detectors — and if they’re triggered, the dispatch team can automatically contact emergency services and send them to your home. That should provide more peace of mind than your normal smoke alarms, which might ring out loud and clear but can’t alert the fire department.

While Ring is bringing the smarts, Kidde is bringing the technical know-how. Kidde has equipped the products with equipment that detects smoke three times more precisely and up to 25% faster than the competition. They’re also built to reduce false alarms caused by cooking. Best of all, you’ll get a notice in the Ring app seven days before your batteries are low, helping to eliminate the pesky chirping that’ll wake you up in the middle of the night.

The Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm will retail for $55, while the Combination Alarm will retail for $75. When they launch in April, they’ll be exclusive to Home Depot.

Beyond smoke alarms, Ring also announced that the Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro are being upgraded to support 2K footage capture. Existing users can upgrade for free via an over-the-air update through the Ring app. Jumping from their current HD resolution to 2K is a pretty big win, allowing users to better see their surroundings and zoom in with enhanced clarity. If you own either camera, the update should now be available — be sure to dive into your Ring app and enjoy the enhanced resolution.

