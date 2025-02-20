Ring’s new Outdoor Cam Plus offers its best image quality yet

Ring has officially revealed the Outdoor Cam Plus — a premium security camera offering Ring’s best image quality ever. Designed to capture 2K footage and with a wide field of view, it should be an excellent option for folks seeking a robust way to protect their home. The Outdoor Cam Plus will cost $99 and begins shipping on March 26.

Unlike the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Plus, which offer a 1080p resolution, the Outdoor Cam Plus provides crisp 2K images. This is the highest resolution we’ve seen in this type of camera from Ring, making it a big upgrade over its existing lineup. The team has also equipped it with Low-Light Sight, a technology that ensures a clear, colorful view even when the sun goes down.

Built for both indoor and outdoor use, it features a weather-resistant frame, a mount that works on both walls or ceilings, and is available in both battery or plug-in formats. Better yet, it works with the existing solar panel accessory to extend its battery life.

Ring Home Premium members will unlock 24/7 recording and Smart Video Search — allowing you to quickly find video clips using AI. Membership costs $20 per month or $200 per year. Of course, you can also opt for Basic or Standard subscriptions, which cost less but don’t get you the two features mentioned above. Instead, they unlock extended video history, person and package alerts, and video preview alerts.

Preorders for the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus are now open ahead of its March 26 release. It looks like a solid addition to the Ring catalog, especially since it finally makes the jump to a 2K resolution. For additional options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best home security cameras, featuring products from Arlo, Nest, and Blink.