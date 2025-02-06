Kwikset launches two new smart locks with Z-Wave support

Kwikset, a manufacturer of both traditional and smart locks, has officially released the HomeConnect 918 and the HomeConnect 620 — two smart locks that are fully compatible with Z-Wave. This technology gives you the flexibility to install the locks far away from its hub, thanks to its support for long-distance connections.

The HomeConnect 918 is the most exciting of the duo, allowing you to save up to 250 user codes and boasting a sleek touchscreen design. Most families probably only need to have a handful of codes, but if you’re using the lock on a rental property or on the front door of your small business, the flexibility to store hundreds of codes is certainly nice. It’s also highly secure, thanks to an S2 security encryption to help prevent unauthorized access.

“These new products are a direct reflection of Kwikset’s dedication to keeping our smart locks on the cutting edge of technology,” said Josh Hodgson, product marketing manager at Kwikset. “By incorporating Z-Wave Long Range and enhancing lock performance, we’re ensuring that homeowners and professionals can rely on our products to provide seamless connectivity, robust security, and unmatched convenience.”

Kwikset already offers a HomeConnect 620 model, but this new version has been upgraded with Z-Wave for enhanced long-range performance. Like the HomeConnect 918, it also offers support for 250 user codes and comes with S2 security encryption.

The big difference is its keypad — whereas the HomeConnect 918 features a touchscreen, the 620 uses physical buttons. Both look nice, though most shoppers will probably prefer the streamlined touchscreen panel found on the HomeConnect 918.

Another excellent feature available on both smart locks is SmartKey Security. This helps protect against advanced break-in techniques but also lets you rekey your lock in seconds. So if you happen to lose a key and need to rekey your lock for any reason, you won’t have to completely replace the unit.

Both the HomeConnect 918 and HomeConnect 620 Z-Wave will be made available at all retailers currently offering Kwikset devices. The HomeConnect 918 costs $199 and the HomeConnect 620 Z-Wave is $149. For more details, visit the official Kwikset website. You can also check out our roundup of the best smart locks for alternatives from Yale, Wyze, and August.