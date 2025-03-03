 Skip to main content
The affordable Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential is now available following debut at CES 2025

By
the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential on a green wall
Ecobee

After making a splash at CES 2025, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential is now available for purchase. More affordable than both the Smart Thermostat Enhanced and Smart Thermostat Premium, the Essential is an affordable way to bring a bit of smarts into your home — including Apple HomeKit integration and vacation scheduling.

Ecobee designed the Smart Thermostat Essential to be easy to use, with a large full-color touchscreen display giving you quick access to your most-used controls. However, the big draw is its built-in intelligence, as the device will slowly learn how to optimize its settings for your specific home. For example, it can detect how long it takes to heat and cool your home, allowing it to build a routine that ensures you stay comfortable regardless of the temperature outside. When paired with Ecobee Smart Sensors, it’ll even track occupancy levels and adjust your settings accordingly.

According to the team, the Essential can save you up to 23% on annual heating and cooling costs. So depending on the size of your home, the $130 gadget could pay for itself in just six months. Smart thermostats tend to be a worthy investment, and that’s especially true when they pack in useful energy-saving features like the Essential.

“We believe that everyone deserves a smarter home,” said Greg Fyke, President and CEO of Ecobee. “We’re excited to add Smart Thermostat Essential to our smart thermostat lineup, making it easier than ever before for customers to save money and be comfortable without compromise.”

A person walking towards the Ecobee Essential
Ecobee

Aside from on-unit controls and the ability for the Essential to automatically optimize its settings, you can control it remotely via Apple Home or the Ecobee mobile app.

Installation is similar to that of most other smart thermostats, and if your setup lacks a C-wire, you can still use the Essential by purchasing a Power Extender Kit for $25. The device looks quite premium despite being the cheapest smart thermostat in the Ecobee catalog, thanks to a rounded design and minimalist UI that keeps it looking clean despite the wealth of cool features lurking under the hood.

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential is now available at most major retailers and on the official Ecobee website. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart thermostats for alternatives, as there are a few others in this price range worth consideration.

