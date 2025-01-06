Home Depot expands Hubspace smart home lineup at CES 2025

Hubspace, Home Depot’s smart home platform, has seen impressive growth over the past few years, and that growth continued at CES 2025. Three new gadgets were revealed at the event, including a wireless power switch to control Hubspace products, a portable air conditioner, and a window-mounted air conditioner. All three are unique additions to the catalog — and since there’s not much like them on the market, they should quickly become popular options in their respective niches.

The Hubspace Remote Switch is arguably the most useful of the three gadgets. Designed to look like a light switch, but with a removable remote controller, it works with select Hubspace light bulbs, fixtures, plugs, power sockets, surge protectors, and more. You’ll get standard on and off functions, plus access to brightness controls. Its sleek looks and versatility should make it a great choice for shoppers seeking an entry-level smart switch.

Though it’s cold across most of the country, Home Depot also revealed two upcoming air conditioners. Vissani manufactures both, though one is a portable unit, while the other is window-mounted. Both can cool, dehumidify, and circulate air throughout your home. Best of all, you can program schedules and operating modes to ensure it’s working automatically without much manual input. The Portable AC is offered in 6K, 8K, and 19K sizes, while the Window AC is offered in 8K, 10K, 12K, and 14K sizes. Both include a two-year warranty.

Launch dates and pricing for all of the above products have yet to be announced, but expect them to carry affordable price tags.

Hubspace has built a name for itself by offering reasonable prices and solid entry-level smart home functionality, and it’s nice to see this continue at CES 2025. It would have been great to see additional products in more popular categories — but since Hubspace now features over 130 supported devices (including lights, fans, smart plugs, motion sensors, blinds, and thermostats), branching out to niche categories is a smart alternative.

We checked out a handful of Hubspace products in early 2024, and found the platform to be a great way to start building your smart home. The big selling point is support for Alexa and Google Assistant — so when you’re ready to start syncing with other products, you can step away from Hubspace and access your gadgets on other platforms.