 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Yale smart locks get powerful new Airbnb integrations

By
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt keypad being used by someone.
Yale

Yale smart locks were already a great choice for Airbnb hosts, as they allow users to create and manually share temporary codes with guests. The Yale Assure Lock 2, Yale Approach, and August Wi-Fi Smart Lock are now more enticing than ever to hosts, as they’ve just received a massive update that provides enhanced integration with Airbnb.

The new integration allows hosts to link their smart locks directly to the Airbnb app, which can then automatically send unique door codes to guests alongside all the other details of their stay. Before this update, hosts would have to manually create and send codes for each guest. This is now all handled automatically via the Airbnb app — making the hosting process more seamless than ever.

Recommended Videos

Best of all, hosts can now use the Airbnb app to quickly change the dates and times of the code’s activation period to accommodate early check-ins and late checkouts.

The Yale Approach installed on a door.
Yale

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our existing partnership with Airbnb as we work together to make the stay experience more seamless for hosts and guests alike,” said Jason Williams, president, security at Fortune Brands Innovations. “Yale and August smart locks are uniquely positioned to help allow guests to easily access their listings and enjoy their stays sooner. Our smart lock solutions help provide Airbnb hosts and guests with the convenience and peace of mind that create pleasant Airbnb experiences.”

To unlock all the new features, existing Airbnb users will just need to follow the pop-up notifications when using the app. This will walk you through all the required steps to access the updated Yale automations.

The Yale Assure Lock 2, August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, and Yale Approach Lock are the three primary smart locks that work with the update, though you can check out more compatibility details on Yale’s website.

Our Yale Assure Lock 2 review found it to be one of the best smart locks available to shoppers. With the added Airbnb functionality, it’s now positioned as one of the best options for hosts and property owners, ensuring a convenient experience and secure location for all their guests.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Are keyless smart locks safe?
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

Upgrading your traditional lock to a smart lock is a great way to bring futuristic security to your front door. These gadgets allow you to interact with your lock using a password, fingerprint, smartphone app, or even voice commands, making them the perfect fit for large families or households with frequent guests. Instead of making several copies of your keys, you can simply give your visitors a code.

Smart locks come in a variety of formats, and one that’s grown increasingly popular is the keyless smart lock. These are exactly what they sound like -- smart locks that lack a keyhole entirely. Keyless smart locks rely exclusively on passcodes, fingerprint scanners, and other electronic access methods. But are keyless smart locks as safe as normal smart locks? And how do keyless smart locks compare to traditional smart locks?
Are keyless smart locks safe?

Read more
What is a smart lock and how does it work?
Lockly lock installed on a door and person uses the smartphone app.

Smart locks are an increasingly common sight around neighborhoods. These gadgets bring some modern amenities to your front door, letting you eschew your traditional key to operate your deadbolt with a password, fingerprint, or Bluetooth. If you’re curious to learn more about smart locks before adding one to your home, here’s everything you could want to know.
What is a smart lock?

At its most basic, a smart lock is an electronic lock that connects to your home and lets you open your door without needing a traditional key. This can be done using a keypad, smartphone app, and sometimes a fingerprint scanner.

Read more
New Yale Assure Lock 2 models get fingerprint scanner, support for Apple Home keys
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 was already one of the best smart locks of 2023, thanks to its versatile smartphone app and a bevy of unique designs -- including a keyless model and vibrant Magenta color. Today, Yale is expanding the lineup by introducing the Assure Lock 2 Plus and Assure Lock 2 Touch, both of which bring new capabilities to a smart lock already loaded with premium features.

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus is a most compelling new product. Offering support for Apple Home keys, you can now unlock your front door by simply tapping your iOS device on the Assure Lock 2 Plus.

Read more