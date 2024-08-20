Yale smart locks get powerful new Airbnb integrations

Yale smart locks were already a great choice for Airbnb hosts, as they allow users to create and manually share temporary codes with guests. The Yale Assure Lock 2, Yale Approach, and August Wi-Fi Smart Lock are now more enticing than ever to hosts, as they’ve just received a massive update that provides enhanced integration with Airbnb.

The new integration allows hosts to link their smart locks directly to the Airbnb app, which can then automatically send unique door codes to guests alongside all the other details of their stay. Before this update, hosts would have to manually create and send codes for each guest. This is now all handled automatically via the Airbnb app — making the hosting process more seamless than ever.

Best of all, hosts can now use the Airbnb app to quickly change the dates and times of the code’s activation period to accommodate early check-ins and late checkouts.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our existing partnership with Airbnb as we work together to make the stay experience more seamless for hosts and guests alike,” said Jason Williams, president, security at Fortune Brands Innovations. “Yale and August smart locks are uniquely positioned to help allow guests to easily access their listings and enjoy their stays sooner. Our smart lock solutions help provide Airbnb hosts and guests with the convenience and peace of mind that create pleasant Airbnb experiences.”

To unlock all the new features, existing Airbnb users will just need to follow the pop-up notifications when using the app. This will walk you through all the required steps to access the updated Yale automations.

The Yale Assure Lock 2, August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, and Yale Approach Lock are the three primary smart locks that work with the update, though you can check out more compatibility details on Yale’s website.

Our Yale Assure Lock 2 review found it to be one of the best smart locks available to shoppers. With the added Airbnb functionality, it’s now positioned as one of the best options for hosts and property owners, ensuring a convenient experience and secure location for all their guests.