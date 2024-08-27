 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Should you enroll your Amazon Smart Thermostat in the Energy Savings Program?

By
The Amazon Smart Thermostat hanging on wall.
Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat can be enrolled in a variety of Energy Savings Incentives Programs. These vary by location, but they essentially work to lower your energy bills by allowing the utility company to temporarily adjust your settings. This typically happens during peak hours or when the power grid is overloaded, allowing the utility company to reduce stress by manipulating your thermostat. Amazon says these events only happen a few times annually (commonly during the summer). Are the energy savings worth the inconvenience?

Here’s a quick look at the Energy Savings Incentives Programs offered on the Amazon Smart Thermostat and whether or not you should enroll.

Recommended Videos

What are Energy Savings Incentives Programs

The Amazon app showing an energy dashboard.
Amazon

Unfortunately, the specifics of each Energy Savings Incentives Program vary widely. Because of this, you’ll want to carefully read the description of what you’re signing up for before enrolling. Hopefully, they’ll be upfront about how much you’ll be saving and what you can expect from your utility company.

You can find any eligible Energy Savings Incentives by opening the Devices menu in the Alexa app. From here, you can select your thermostat and then select Device Settings. In this menu, you’ll finally find an option for Energy Savings Incentives. You can only enroll in one of these per household, so be sure to read through all your options (if multiple incentives are available).

While the details vary by plan, they typically let the utility company override your setting during peak hours. It’s important to read the fine print, however, as you’ll want to verify that you can modify these settings if necessary. You’ll also want to see the temperature ranges they can adjust your home to — otherwise, you might come home to a thermostat that’s set well above your preferred range.

Should you enroll in the Energy Savings Program?

Because Energy Savings Programs vary dramatically, it’s impossible to say whether or not you should enroll in one. If you’re comfortable with the terms of the program and want to help reduce strain on the energy grid (and possibly save some money and earn rewards), then they’re certainly worth considering. But if you find them too rigid or prefer unrestricted control of your heating and cooling, you should steer clear of them.

This is especially true if you live somewhere with brutal summer weather, as this is typically when power grids are overloaded. And if the grid becomes overloaded, utility companies will begin manipulating the settings on enrolled thermostats to help ease the burden.

Alternatively, you can check out energy rebates – -which vary by region, but get you money back on your smart thermostat purchase. Be sure to check out the official Amazon page for more details on how to claim your rebate, as it will vary by location. Unlike Incentive Programs, these are almost always worth cashing in on, as they usually carry no restrictions or limitations on your smart thermostat usage.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Echo Spot vs. Echo Show 8: Which is best for your smart home?
The content gallery on Amazon's Echo Show 8 displays a news item about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Echo Spot is the newest edition of the Echo lineup. It serves as a smart alarm clock and is built for small spaces, while sytill offering lots of functionality despite its compact size. That's a stark contrast to the Echo Show 8, which offers a sizable eight-inch display and is designed more as an entertainment center. It's more expensive than the Echo Spot -- but is the Echo Show 8 worth its price tag, or should you opt for the more affordable Echo Spot?

From pricing and design to display quality and available features, here's a closer look at these two smart displays to help you find the right one for your home.
Pricing and design

Read more
It looks like big changes are coming to the Nest Learning Thermostat
The leaked Nest Learning Thermostat

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats on the market -- and it looks like it might be getting a massive overhaul later this year. Images leaked on X (formerly Twitter) show off a device with a borderless design, customizable home screen, and a new feature known as "Dynamic Farsight."

While nothing official has been announced by Google, these images and documents appear to be legit. And with the Made by Google event arriving on August 13, there's a very real possibility Google will give the next-gen Nest Thermostat a proper reveal in the coming weeks.

Read more
What’s going on with Amazon Astro in 2024?
Amazon Astro robot.

Amazon Astro was first revealed in 2021, yet the homebot has been oddly quiet in the years following its debut. The device is still only available to purchase via invite, and it hasn't made a whole lot of public appearances at conventions or press conferences. So, what exactly is going on with Amazon Astro in 2024? Does it have a release date? Have any new features been announced? And how will the shutdown of Astro for Business impact its development?
Astro for Business shutting down could be good news

Amazon discontinued Astro for Business this summer, telling users that the robots would be bricked on September 25. Buyers were refunded their original purchase and given a $300 credit for their troubles. As for the robots themselves, they'll literally stop functioning on September 25, with no way to be repurposed or reprogrammed.

Read more