How to fix an Amazon Smart Thermostat that’s unresponsive or not working as expected

Jon Bitner
By

Thanks to its budget-friendly price and impressive list of features, the Amazon Smart Thermostat has quickly become one of the most popular smart thermostats on the market. But despite its impressive reviews and stellar performance, the smart home gadget isn’t without its issues. If you’ve found that your Amazon Smart Thermostat is unresponsive or not working as expected, you’re not alone – but thankfully, most of these are easy to resolve.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Amazon Smart Thermostat

  • Alexa app

  • Screwdriver (optional)

  • Flashlight (optional)

Here's what you need to know about an unresponsive Amazon Smart Thermostat and all the ways to fix it.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat installed on a wall.

How to restart and partially reset the Amazon Smart Thermostat

Before attempting any other troubleshooting methods, you’ll first want to try and restart your unresponsive Amazon Smart Thermostat. To do this, simply remove the faceplate from the wall, wait several seconds, then place it back on the wall. If you’re lucky, this will get your thermostat working like new. If that doesn’t work, try performing a partial reset by following these steps:

Step 1: Press the Up Temperature and Mode keys simultaneously for 10 seconds.

Step 2: Wait for the rEs notification to appear on the smart thermostat display.

Step 3: Hold the Mode button for five more seconds.

Step 4: This will reset the device and should fix any lingering issues.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat.

Amazon Smart Thermostat unresponsive troubleshooting

If restarting and partially resetting your Amazon Smart Thermostat didn’t work, there are a few other things you can try. These are largely dependent on what exactly is wrong with your thermostat and only work for very specific issues.

A common issue with the Amazon Smart Thermostat is that the display will go blank. This can happen when the unit is left idle and inactive, and simply touching the screen should turn it back on. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to dive into your Alexa app, locate the Smart Thermostat, and increase your display brightness.

Another common issue that will cause your Amazon Smart Thermostat to behave erratically is if it’s installed in an awkward location. Amazon recommends installing it far away from air vents, sunlight, or other places that produce heat or cold air – such as a portable heater, air purifier, or near the kitchen. Consider moving your thermostat's location if you notice temperature readings that wildly fluctuate throughout the day.

The last way to fix an unresponsive Amazon Smart Thermostat is to double-check your wiring. This is particularly important if you had to install the C-wire adapter, as that requires additional wiring that may be best handled by a professional.

If none of these suggestions work, it might be time to contact an HVAC service to inspect your furnace and air conditioner. Most of the time a simple reset is all it takes to fix an unresponsive Amazon Smart Thermostat, but sometimes your issues might be caused by a more serious problem.

