GE Lighting launches Smart Hexagon Panels with support for Alexa and Google Home

Cync by GE Lighting has officially launched the Dynamic Effects Smart Hexagon Panels, making it the latest member of the ever-growing Dynamic Effects family. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, the panels are designed to offer a highly programmable lighting solution for home theaters, game rooms, or anywhere else in your home that might benefit from a pop of color.

The Hexagon Panels clock in at $190 for a pack of 10 — putting them above similar products from Govee and other lighting brands. However, the GE Lighting panels are well specced, featuring 16 million colors, six controllable zones within each hexagon, and directional control for music and light shows. If you don’t want to create your own light shows, you can choose from a list of pre-built options.

The GE Lighting Smart Hexagon Panels installed in a game room.
Better yet, the panels are built with on-device music syncing skills and support voice commands for easy operation. You can also control the action with Alexa or Google Home, as well as GE’s own Cync app.

“We’re excited to add smart hexagon panels to our Cync Dynamic Effects family of colorful smart products that already includes A19 and BR30 bulbs, indoor and outdoor light strips, and the neon-shape light,” said Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company. “Consumers will enjoy the ability to integrate these products together and control them easily to create the best possible smart lighting experience from a trusted brand known for quality.”

GE launched its neon shape lights earlier this year, and they offer much of the same functionality as these new Hexagon Panels. If you own them, you can easily sync their performance with the Hexagon Panels using the Cync app, making for a streamlined setup process.

The Cync Smart Hexagon Panels are now available on Amazon and Best Buy, with a 10-pack costing $190, a seven-pack costing $150, and a five-pack extension kit costing $90.

If you’re looking for a cheaper way to bring customizable lights into your home, consider checking out our roundup of the best smart bulbs.

