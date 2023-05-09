 Skip to main content
GE Lighting launches colorful, customizable rope lights with a built-in microphone

After debuting at CES 2023, the Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Lights from GE Lighting are now available for purchase. These highly customizable lights can be controlled using the Cync smartphone app, but also use a built-in microphone to adjust their performance in real time based on the audio of their surroundings.

The Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Lights actively listen to your home to detect sounds coming from nearby music, video games, or other activities to provide an immersive lighting experience. It’s a nifty feature — and one that should help set it apart from the competition. You’ll also be able to use the built-in microphone to issue voice commands, and you can control the lights with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

The Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Lights glowing purple.

“When we announced our entire Dynamic Effects line … in January, we kept entertainment top of mind. Whether you’re a gamer, musician, or just love watching movies with your family, our Dynamic Effects products are built for entertaining,” said Kara Perdue, vice president of product management at GE Lighting. “The new Neon-Shape Smart lights elevate those experiences by providing highly customizable designs that let your personality shine through.”

Customization is front and center with the new rope lights, as you’ll have the option to change not just the color of the lights, but also how smoothly they transition from one hue to the next. There are also a variety of preset designs to choose from if the task of making your own seems too daunting.

The Neon-Shape Smart Lights are now available at Lowe’s and start at $80 for a 10-foot roll. After a bit of exclusivity at Lowe’s, Best Buy will pick up the product in July, followed by other retailers later this year.

Be sure to check out our full list of the best smart lights of 2023 if you’re looking for alternatives.

