Google Home adds support for Nest Cam Indoor

Jon Bitner
By

Google Home is continuing to expand its roster, with Google today adding support for the Nest Cam Indoor (1st Gen). This allows you to manage all aspects of your camera, such as checking your notification history and accessing your camera feed.

There’s a bit of a catch, as support for Nest Cam Indoor is only available in Public Preview. To join Public Preview and gain early access to the feature, you’ll need to dive into the Settings on your Home app and select Join Public Preview. You’ll then get a prompt to update Public Preview — accept this invitation, and you’ll see another prompt letting you know when you’re eligible to transfer your camera to Google Home.

A cartoon depiction of the Google Home app and Nest Cam Indoor.
Google

Google notes that the team is adding more Nest Cam Indoor users every week, so if you don’t have access today, be sure to check back in the coming days.

Since this is essentially an early access phase, you’re bound to encounter a few speedbumps. Google has big plans for Nest Cam Indoor compatibility, and it might take a while for them to iron out the wrinkles. If you encounter any problems, be sure to report them directly through Google Home.

As for why you’d want to add your camera to Home? Here’s a look at the perks, directly from Google’s community blog.

“The Home app offers an easier, more personalized, and more organized way to manage all your compatible third-party and Google Nest devices in one place, while bringing the best of the Nest app experience for controlling your camera, checking live video directly on the home screen, and viewing historical clips. The refreshed camera controller includes quick switching between event and timeline views, and fine-level video scrubbing to help you quickly find the footage that matters to you.”

Keep in mind transferring your camera to Home means it’ll no longer be available in the Nest app–though you can reverse the process at any time by removing the device from Public Preview.

Once the Nest Cam Indoor is properly working with Google Home, the team will work on bringing Nest Cam Outdoor to the smartphone app. There’s no timetable for this rollout, but Google says the process will maintain privacy and security standards for all users and their devices.

Is a Roku Smart Home Subscription worth it?
roku is now in the home security business 3

Roku has started branching out into the smart home market, offering a variety of cameras, sensors, and other gadgets to help keep your home safe. The products are usable without a subscription, but opting for one of two Roku Smart Home Subscriptions will get you a few premium security features.

However, not every home needs to sign up for the plan, and the free plans might be more than adequate for most households. Here’s a closer look at the Roku Smart Home Subscriptions to see if you should sign up.
What is the Roku Smart Home Subscription?

Read more
SimpliSafe now offers live home monitoring with new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera
The SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Indoor Camera.

SimpliSafe is already one of the best options when shopping for home security solutions, and it’s looking to become even more enticing with the launch of the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Coinciding with the latest product is a new service -- 24/7 Live Guard Protection -- which allows agents to access a live feed of your property for enhanced response times.

The 24/7 Live Guard Protection service is only available on the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Previously, SimpliSafe agents could only review recorded footage after an alarm was triggered. Now, the team can monitor a live stream through the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera for improved response times. They can even interact with the intruder thanks to two-way audio, informing them that the police are on the way and that they’re being recorded.

Read more
The most common Google Nest Mini problems and how to fix them
A coral Google Nest Mini mounted on a brick wall.

The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. Not only is it affordable, but it lets you access Google Assistant to check up on the weather, play music, or give commands to other devices in your smart home.

However, like all electronics, the Nest Mini isn’t perfect. Users have experienced a wide range of hiccups and issues with the smart speaker over the years -- though most of the time there’s an easy fix to the problem. Below you’ll find a roundup of the most common Nest Mini problems and how to fix them.

Read more