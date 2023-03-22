 Skip to main content
Nanoleaf opens preorders for its first-ever Matter smart lights

Jon Bitner
By

After a brief showing at CES 2023, Nanoleaf’s Matter-enabled smart lighting solutions are now available for preorder. The Essentials lineup consists of both smart light bulbs and smart lightstrips — and with full support for Matter, they should be easy to integrate into most smart homes.

Three new products are arriving this year, with the Essentials A19 Light Bulb, BR30 Light Bulb, and Essentials Lightstrip all expected to arrive before the end of April. All three work with Matter over Thread, marking the first time Nanoleaf has used the interoperability standard in a product launch. Pricing for the devices starts at $20 for a single smart bulb and goes up to $50 for the Essentials Lightstrip, positioning the lineup as a reasonably affordable way to bring Matter into your smart home.

The Nanoleaf Essential lineup installed in a home theater.

“We’re so excited to not only launch our first Matter products, but to be the first company to offer Matter over Thread smart lighting to users today,” said Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO. “Our team is dedicated to creating a truly smart experience that is seamless, intelligent, and ultimately makes everyday life easier, and we believe that Matter is the first step towards achieving that goal.”

The Essentials lineup will provide access to more than 16 million colors, including a full range of white lighting choices that run the gamut from warm and cozy to bright and vibrant. There’s even a Circadian Lighting setting that automatically changes the light color throughout the day to gradually eliminate blue light as the sun slowly sets.

Aside from opening preorders, Nanoleaf also announced that many existing products (such as its modular light panels and light bars) will be getting an over-the-air update in 2023 to make them Matter-compatible.

The Nanoleaf Essentials lineup is now open for preorder, with prices starting at $20 — but be sure to consider our other favorite smart light bulbs before making a purchase.

