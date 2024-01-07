 Skip to main content
Baracoda shows off first smart mirror for mental wellness at CES 2024

Jon Bitner
By
Baracoda may not be as well-known as other smart home brands like Wyze and iRobot, but the health tech company had one of the coolest product reveals at CES 2024 with the BMind Smart Mirror. Designed to improve your mental wellness by identifying your mood and managing stress with AI, the unique product walked away from the show with a 2024 CES Innovation Award.

BMind uses generative AI and natural language processing to determine the user’s mood before suggesting various exercises like guided meditation or self-affirmations. Put simply, it’ll try to determine your needs based on your voice, posture, and other observable factors. The end goal is to help improve your mood using a variety of exercises, lights, sounds, and visuals — all of which are carried on board in the mirror.

Despite all this fancy tech, the smart mirror is designed to fit into a standard bathroom. More impressively, it does all this without the need for a companion smartphone app. Instead, it builds on the existing CareOS for its interface and uses programs from ThrivePal to help boost your mood. BMind is also built around privacy, with all your information stored locally. And it’ll never share your details without your consent.

“Technology that can monitor for subtle changes in health has the potential of improving the quality of millions of lives,” said Thomas Serval, CEO of Baracoda. “Our mental state exerts a strong effect on our sense of physical well-being. Including mood in our daily wellness check-ins creates a fuller picture that represents a powerful step toward redefining preventative health.”

Beyond BMind, Baracoda showed off its BBlance smart mat scale and BHeart health tracker at CES 2024. Combined with BMind, it’s clear Baracoda has big smart home plans for the coming year.

The BMind will start at $500 and will be available in the last quarter of 2024. Expect to learn more about the unique product in the coming months.

