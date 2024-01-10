Pawport brings security (and smarts) to your existing pet door

Of all the wild smart home gadgets on display at CES 2024, few are as quirky as Pawport. This unique gadget is a motorized pet door cover that’s programmable via an accompanying smartphone app and works in conjunction with a collar tag — allowing it to automatically open when your pet approaches.

Pawport is built to bring added security to your home, giving you a simple way to monitor your existing pet door. Using the app, you can control the door remotely, set curfew times, schedule when the port can open or close, and even issue voice commands with Alexa, Siri, or Google. Other cool features include pet tracking and usage data, letting you know exactly when your pet is walking into (and away from) your home.

If you don’t have your phone with you, the unit has a control panel that lets you quickly lock or unlock the door, close or open the door, toggle its light, and more.

Constructed from steel and aluminum — and with deadbolt locks — it should provide a nearly impenetrable seal that keeps out would-be pets like raccoons and coyotes. Despite its heavy-duty construction, Pawport looks surprisingly sleek, thanks to vibrant LED lights and a variety of available patterns such as glacier, expresso, napa oak, and brushed nickel.

To power the unit, you can use swappable battery packs or solar charging panels. Pawport even offers ramps to help elderly pets navigate the pet door. The company will even be offering complete pet door systems, so if you don’t have an existing pet door, Pawport can help you get one installed that’s fully compatible with its technology.

Pawport won’t start shipping products until the second quarter of 2024, but some products are now available for preorder. Prices start at $459, but quickly inflate if you bundle in additional accessories.

