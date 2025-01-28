This new air purifier from SwitchBot features a HEPA filter and can charge your smartphone

SwitchBot has officially launched two new air purifiers — the SwitchBot Air Purifier and the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table. Both are equipped with a HEPA filter to tackle all sorts of air particulates and allergens, though the Air Purifier Table offers several additional features that make it a more versatile member of your smart home.

Regardless of which air purifier you choose, you’ll get a capable device that can clean a 215-square-foot space in just over seven minutes. For a larger 1,800-square-foot space, that gets bumped up to an hour. Carrying a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 236 cubic feet per minute and capable of operating at a quiet 20dB, it should be a solid choice for both standard bedrooms and larger living spaces. Along with a HEPA filter to remove bacteria, the SwitchBot Air Purifiers feature a carbon filter to extract pet odors from the air along with a pre-filtration layer to trap pet fur.

Where the two air purifiers start to diverge is when discussing secondary features. For the standard SwitchBot Air Purifier, there’s nothing unexpected — it’ll filter your air, connect to your smartphone, and illuminate different colors depending on your current air quality. One nice touch is that it can also work as a fragrance diffuser, helping to freshen your home as it purifies.

The list of features for the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table, however, is even more impressive.

Along with serving as an air purifier, this device is also an end table. Better yet, the table surface doubles as a Qi wireless charging station, so you can juice up supported smartphones by placing them on your air purifier. Toss in a waterproof surface and the ability to customize its RGB lights, and it’s obvious that SwitchBot has built the air purifier to be a versatile member of your smart home. Few other air purifiers can function as a smartphone charger, lamp, fragrance diffuser, and table, making this a unique entry in the marketplace.

One of the closest competitors would be the Ikea Starkvind, which boasts a minimalist design yet works as an end table and air purifier — but without the ability to serve as a Qi wireless charger or lamp, it’s not quite as versatile.

The SwitchBot Air Purifier is available for $220, while the Air Purifier Table is $270. Both work with the SwitchBot smartphone app, and they’re expected to gain Matter support and voice commands later this year. If you don’t think you need all these fancy features, consider checking out our best air purifier roundup for alternatives.