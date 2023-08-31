 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum connects to your plumbing for fully automated mopping

Jon Bitner
By

IFA 2023, an annual consumer electronics show, has been filled with impressive smart home reveals, but when it comes to automated floor cleaners, few products on display were as innovative as the SwitchBot S10. Like existing robot vacuums and mops, the S10 is capable of vacuuming and mopping your floor without any manual input. The big difference, however, is the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S10 hooks up to your plumbing to perform automated water changes.

That makes the S10 the first auto-refilling and auto-draining robot mop available to the public — which should make it an impressive rival for the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni. SwitchBot notes that the S10 supports most existing plumbing systems, and after you’ve connected the dock to your water line and drainage pipe, all you’ll need to do is empty its dustbin every 70 days.

The SwitchBot S10 on a white background.
SwitchBot

Other standout features of the S10 include a self-cleaning roller mop that can auto dry, up to 6,500 Pa of suction, and an external water supply if you can’t connect to a water line.

Related

Considering other products have you filling water reservoirs and draining dirty water tanks at regular intervals, the S10 could become the most hands-off floor cleaner on the market.

TheS10 connected to a water and drain line.
SwitchBot

Because of these connection requirements, you’ll need to deal with a setup process that’s more complex than other robotic floor cleaners. Instead of simply placing the dock in any open space throughout your home, you’ll need to find a location near a water and drain line.

Recommended Videos

If your plumbing skills are lackluster, a professional installation might be required. SwitchBot has simplified the install process as much as possible — all you need to do is remove a few fittings and screw on a couple of adapters — so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to get it working without calling for backup.

Of course, all this automation comes at a price. In the case of the SwitchBot S10, that’s $1,200. It’ll launch on Kickstarter this October.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
How often should you use your robot mop
irobot roomba spraying water on wood floor with vacuum Roomba in dock behind it.

Like vacuuming your home, mopping is a task that you can automate to free up time. Smart mops are becoming more readily available (along with combination robot cleaners) from some of the same biggest names in the business. There are some things for you to know about running your smart robot mop in your home.

When you first buy your smart mop, you'll probably want to run it all the time to clean any and all messes. Unfortunately, they aren't made for that. Smart robot mops are made to clean up slight dust and dirt as well as spills that aren't super tough. You will still have to manually mop up some messes if they become caked over or combined with other debris.

Read more
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ vs. iRobot Roomba S9+
The Samsung Jet Bot cleaning in a living room.

When we think of robot vacuums, one name that comes to mind is Roomba. Hailed as one of the reliable O.G. brands of the bot vac marketplace, iRobot's cutting-edge house cleaners are cool to look at, easy to operate, and convenient to customize -- whether you're looking to build a weekly vacuuming schedule or want to fire it up for a fast sweep.

With robot vacs being available for years now, there's plenty of competition. In fact, a surface-level skimming of Amazon's listed robot vacs will pull hundreds of results. While a number of these foes can barely touch the performance and value of the cherished Roomba, one company that is always looking to claim more real estate in the home is Samsung. From TVs and refrigerators to smart home controls, Samsung makes every effort to gain notoriety in whatever sector they're designing products for, and their robot vacuums are no exception.

Read more
Why won’t my Roomba charge? Tips to fix your robot vacuum
Underside of iRobot Roomba showing charging contacts.

iRobot’s Roomba devices are the original robot vacuums, but these days, there are dozens of different brands and models of robot vacuums. Some can be very affordable, but do-it-all bots that sweep and mop can be expensive, so when something goes wrong, it can be frustrating. A common problem is when your robot vacuum won’t charge. Fortunately, this is often an easy fix.
Why won't my robot vacuum charge? Tips to fix it
These tips will work for almost any robot vacuum or robot mop, so if your Roborock vacuum isn't charging or your Neato robot vacuum won’t run, you can try these universal fixes.
Common reasons a robot vacuum won’t charge
There are two very common reasons a robot vacuum may not be charging, and the first is the simplest: Check the plug.
Are the plugs seated correctly?
There’s s good chance your Roomba has come unplugged, and it can even be the vacuum itself that’s responsible, since repeated nudging of the base station can result in a disconnection or loose connection, either where the plug meets the base of the charging platform or at the wall. Of course, someone could have unplugged the charging station if the plug was needed for something else, too. So, a quick check to make sure all the power cables are securely connected can save you a world of time and troubleshooting.

If all that’s good, do yourself a favor and unplug then plug the bot back in. Yes, we all hate it when the IT person tells us to unplug it and plug it back in again, but that’s the most common and easy fix for some power problems since it creates a simple reset of the electrical system.

Read more