IFA 2023, an annual consumer electronics show, has been filled with impressive smart home reveals, but when it comes to automated floor cleaners, few products on display were as innovative as the SwitchBot S10. Like existing robot vacuums and mops, the S10 is capable of vacuuming and mopping your floor without any manual input. The big difference, however, is the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S10 hooks up to your plumbing to perform automated water changes.

That makes the S10 the first auto-refilling and auto-draining robot mop available to the public — which should make it an impressive rival for the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni. SwitchBot notes that the S10 supports most existing plumbing systems, and after you’ve connected the dock to your water line and drainage pipe, all you’ll need to do is empty its dustbin every 70 days.

Other standout features of the S10 include a self-cleaning roller mop that can auto dry, up to 6,500 Pa of suction, and an external water supply if you can’t connect to a water line.

Considering other products have you filling water reservoirs and draining dirty water tanks at regular intervals, the S10 could become the most hands-off floor cleaner on the market.

Because of these connection requirements, you’ll need to deal with a setup process that’s more complex than other robotic floor cleaners. Instead of simply placing the dock in any open space throughout your home, you’ll need to find a location near a water and drain line.

If your plumbing skills are lackluster, a professional installation might be required. SwitchBot has simplified the install process as much as possible — all you need to do is remove a few fittings and screw on a couple of adapters — so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to get it working without calling for backup.

Of course, all this automation comes at a price. In the case of the SwitchBot S10, that’s $1,200. It’ll launch on Kickstarter this October.

