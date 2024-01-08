 Skip to main content
Eufy shows off four security cameras and an upcoming robot vacuum

Jon Bitner
By
The Eufy X10 Pro Omni in a living room.
Eufy
Eufy is a big name in the smart home space, and it had plenty of cool gadgets to show off at CES 2024. Along with giving consumers a closer look at four recently launched security cameras, Eufy revealed the X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop, which looks to be an affordable alternative to flagships from Roborock and Ecovacs.

The X10 Pro Omni doesn’t make any huge innovations in the world of robot vacuums. Most of its features we’ve already seen on other robots, such as its ability to empty its dustbin, clean its mop, then dry it to prevent the accumulation of mildew. It also boasts an avoidance system to ensure it’s not bumping into any shoes, toys, or other items that have accidentally been left in its path. And while its 8,000 Pa of suction is impressive, it’s a number a handful of other robots have already hit.

What makes the X10 Pro Omni so compelling is its price tag. Other robot vacuums with these premium features often carry price tags over $1,000. But the X10 Pro Omni somehow packs them all in for just $799.

It’s hard to say exactly how Eufy made this happen — the robot still looks incredibly sleek, comes with dual rotating mops, and can lift its mops 12mm while traveling on carpet — but the robot is shaping up to be one of the most compelling options for shoppers in the sub-$1,000 range.

Its mopping skills also appear to be quite impressive, as it rotates its mopping pads at 180rpm and can apply 1kg of pressure as it glides across your floors. Eufy included a built-in water tank for the robot, ensuring its mops are always wet, and an “edge-hugging” feature to help reach areas missed by other products.

Aside from the X10 Pro Omni, Eufy showed off the recently released SoloCam S340, Floodlight Cam E340, Video Doorbell E340, and Indoor Cam S350. All four of these security cameras were available for purchase ahead of CES 2024, and more details can be found on the Eufy website.

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni will be available on February 20 for $799.

