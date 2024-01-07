 Skip to main content
Narwal ‘s ‘hairodynamic’ robot mops debut at CES 2024

Jon Bitner
By
The Narwal Freo X Ultra working in a living room.
Narwal
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Narwal — a brand known for crafting popular robot mops — took the stage during CES 2024 to debut the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Narwal Freo X Plus. Billed as the “smartest, most powerful, and quietest vacuum mops in the world,” Narwal is hoping they make a splash in the world of smart home automation. (It appears to have the specs to back up the claims.)

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is the most compelling of the duo, boasting an impressive 8,200 Pa of suction. That puts it near the top of the pack, competing with products like the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (6,000 Pa) and the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni (8,000 Pa). And because it can compress the dust into its onboard dustbin, you’ll only need to empty it every 60 days.

It’s a similar story for the Narwal Freo X Plus, though it maxes out at 7,800 Pa of suction.

Another big draw of the two robots is the so-called “hairodynamics” system, which incorporates a floating brush into its design to capture more hair without getting tangled than other robot vacuums and mops. It also benefits from an enlarged outlet that can easily suck up hair without impacting its floating brush, and airflow that helps push would-be tangles down into the dustbin.

Toss in DirtSense technology to identify key locations that need additional attention, scrubbing mops that apply 12 newtons of force while rotating, and a useful EdgeSwing mode for improved mopping coverage, and it’s clear Narwal is positioning these devices to be premium options.

The Narwal Floor Washer placed in its dock against a wall.
Narwal

If you prefer to clean your floors manually, Narwal also introduced the Narwal S10 Pro during CES. This upright mop uses 32 water streams to produce 17 newtons of pressure to tackle tricky stains and spills. Its handle can also rotate up to 180 degrees, so you can easily slip it under chairs or other obstacles. Best of all, it automatically scrubs and cleans its roller brushes when hooked up to its charging station to prevent the buildup of mildew and odors.

Both the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Plus will be available in March, clocking in at $1,099 and $499, respectively. You’ll also be able to pick up a Water Exchange System for an extra $299 that’ll handle all the water refilling and draining associated with mopping. The S10 Pro launches in April with a price tag of $400.

