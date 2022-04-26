Best robot mops for small spaces

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Smart robot mops are one of the intelligent devices that aren't necessarily super flashy and impressive, but they help save you time. The goal of smart devices is to handle day-to-day activities for you without you having to think or worry about them. Robot mops, as well as their vacuum brethren, perform that task well.

We'll be covering some of the best robot mops that excel in small spaces. This specification exists because you may not want to pay for more features that you can reasonably use, or you want to make sure the device you get won't be too big for your space. Whatever reason you decide, these choices will be best for you. Let's dive in.

iRobot Braava Jet m6

Best Overall

Pros Cleans with other Roomba

Provide thorough cleaning

Square design is great for corners Cons Proprietary cleaning pads

Expensive

First on the list is our best overall smart mop, the iRobot Braava Jet m6. This appliance is our top-of-the-line option for all of its features, especially working in tandem with some of iRobot's robot vacuums. Unfortunately, it's also the most expensive.

The Braava Jet m6 will map out your kitchen or home after a few runs to make sure it's cleaning in the most efficient way possible. You can also use the app to restrict areas the mop can enter, although it will avoid carpet by default. It also has an easy-to-remove and refill water tank.

The Braava Jet m6 will mop as much as it can before going back to the dock. If the battery dies before it finishes cleaning, it will return and recharge before going back out to finish the job. This mop is one of the only options that serves both smaller and larger areas.

iRobot Braava Jet 240

Smallest Robot Mop

Pros Works with other Roomba devices

Very small design

Easy to switch out mopping pads Cons Mops randomly instead of laser

Only covers 200 square feet before recharge

Next up is our runner-up and the smallest robot mop on this list, the IRobot Braava Jet 240. As the name suggests, this is also made by iRobot, who manufactures the Jet m6, and as such, the Jet 240 contains some of its same features.

Unlike the Braava Jet m6, the Jet 240 does not map out your area for the most efficient cleaning lines but instead mops randomly. This technique may result in regions getting cleaned multiple times.

The Braava Jet 240 is among the smallest robot mops we've seen, measuring 7 inches square and about 4 inches high. As a result, you can ensure that it won't take up much space in your location. Being small, it only covers about a 200-square-foot area before needing a recharge. The best thing about the Jet 240 is its low price. It's among the first robot mops we'd recommend to a first-time buyer.

iLife V5s Pro

Best for Small Apartments

Pros Remote control included

Auto returns to dock to recharge

Quiet operation Cons Water tank must be manually attached

Simple features

Next up is the iLife V5s Pro, which is actually a combo vacuum and mop. It takes the spot on our list as best for a small apartment, thanks to it being the quietest robot cleaner. It's also a little smaller for its size, but not as small as the Braava Jet 240.

The V5s Pro doesn't have a terribly huge number of features, but it does come with a simple remote if the app or your phone is out of reach. It will also run for about two hours before going back to the dock to charge.

To convert the V5s Pro from vacuum to mop, or vice versa, you'll have to take the dustbin off the bottom and change it to a water tank.

Shark AI VacMop Pro

Best Combo Vacuum/Mop

Pros Works with smart assistant

Auto switches mop and vacuum with different floor types

Can adjust mapping and schedules with the SharkClean app Cons Low battery life

Have to switch cleaning tanks

Lastly, the best combo robot vacuum/mop is the Shark VacMop Pro. This smart appliance uses mapping technology to improve cleaning efficiency. It knows the difference between hardwood floors and carpet and will automatically switch between the two cleaning modes.

It works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You also don't have to worry about dirt or debris clogging the vent due to the VacMop Pro's cleaning brush.

This smart cleaner's main negative is its low runtime of about 60 minutes. Shark's VacMop Pro is the most expensive option on this list, but it is an excellent option for being a combo appliance for small places.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Roombas work in small spaces? Yes, Roombas work in small spaces just as well as in larger spaces. However, if your flooring is covered in items and furniture, spending the extra money on an intelligent mop may not make sense. How much space do robot cleaners need? There's no minimum space that a smart cleaner needs to work in general. Some will require a few feet from the base to any walls, but as far as areas to clean, there's no bottom limit. All cleaners have a specific battery life, so not all will be as effective in the most extensive areas.

From this list, the iRobot Braava Jet 240 would be our choice for first-time buyers in a small space. There are other options if you have more room to clean, a higher budget, or want more features.

