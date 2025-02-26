The Anker Solix F3800 Plus is a portable power station with enough juice to run your entire home

After launching the Solix F3800 in 2024, Anker is back this year with the enhanced Solix F3800 Plus. Built with enough power to run all the electronics and appliances in your entire home, it looks like the ideal company to have around during emergencies and outages.

Featuring a 6,000-watt AC output to run large appliances such as washers, dryers, and air conditioners, it’ll keep your home running as intended even when the grid is unavailable. The unit offers a capacity of 3,840 watt-hours, though it can be expanded by attaching up to 12 optional battery packs for a staggering maximum capacity of 53,760 watt-hours. So no matter how much energy you need, you can scale up your power station to handle all sorts of equipment.

Better yet, it can be paired with the existing Anker Solix Home Power Panel to function as a whole-house backup system, switching over to your backup power source in as little as 30 milliseconds.

The F3800 Plus has dual 165V solar inputs that support up to eight 400-watt solar panels. When this configuration is used on an optimal sunny day, it can recharge in as little as 1.5 hours. Best of all, it can continue to power your devices while recharging, ensuring there’s no lag between recharging its own battery and sending power to your appliances.

If solar isn’t an option, you can power it with any 240-volt gas generator via the Generator Input Adapter (which is sold separately).

Here’s a closer look at some of its best specifications:

3,840 watt-hour capacity

Three USB-C ports

Two USB-A ports

One car cigarette lighter port

Multiple AC outlets

Generator: Up to 6,000 watts

AC Input: 1,800 watts

Solar Input: Up to 3,200 watts

The Anker Solix F3800 Plus Portable Power Station launches on March 12. You can preorder it today for $3,199 — as a bonus, you’ll get a free 400-watt solar panel (value of $899) along with a protective cover ($99).