 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

The Anker Solix F3800 Plus is a portable power station with enough juice to run your entire home

By
Anker Solix F3800 Plus in a home
Anker

After launching the Solix F3800 in 2024, Anker is back this year with the enhanced Solix F3800 Plus. Built with enough power to run all the electronics and appliances in your entire home, it looks like the ideal company to have around during emergencies and outages.

Featuring a 6,000-watt AC output to run large appliances such as washers, dryers, and air conditioners, it’ll keep your home running as intended even when the grid is unavailable. The unit offers a capacity of 3,840 watt-hours, though it can be expanded by attaching up to 12 optional battery packs for a staggering maximum capacity of 53,760 watt-hours. So no matter how much energy you need, you can scale up your power station to handle all sorts of equipment.

Recommended Videos

Better yet, it can be paired with the existing Anker Solix Home Power Panel to function as a whole-house backup system, switching over to your backup power source in as little as 30 milliseconds.

Anker Solix F3800 Plus with solar panels attached
Anker

The F3800 Plus has dual 165V solar inputs that support up to eight 400-watt solar panels. When this configuration is used on an optimal sunny day, it can recharge in as little as 1.5 hours. Best of all, it can continue to power your devices while recharging, ensuring there’s no lag between recharging its own battery and sending power to your appliances.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If solar isn’t an option, you can power it with any 240-volt gas generator via the Generator Input Adapter (which is sold separately).

Here’s a closer look at some of its best specifications:

  • 3,840 watt-hour capacity
  • Three USB-C ports
  • Two USB-A ports
  • One car cigarette lighter port
  • Multiple AC outlets
  • Generator: Up to 6,000 watts
  • AC Input: 1,800 watts
  • Solar Input: Up to 3,200 watts

The Anker Solix F3800 Plus Portable Power Station launches on March 12. You can preorder it today for $3,199 — as a bonus, you’ll get a free 400-watt solar panel (value of $899) along with a protective cover ($99).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Kwikset launches two new smart locks with Z-Wave support
The HomeConnect 918 on a door.

Kwikset, a manufacturer of both traditional and smart locks, has officially released the HomeConnect 918 and the HomeConnect 620 -- two smart locks that are fully compatible with Z-Wave. This technology gives you the flexibility to install the locks far away from its hub, thanks to its support for long-distance connections.

The HomeConnect 918 is the most exciting of the duo, allowing you to save up to 250 user codes and boasting a sleek touchscreen design. Most families probably only need to have a handful of codes, but if you’re using the lock on a rental property or on the front door of your small business, the flexibility to store hundreds of codes is certainly nice. It’s also highly secure, thanks to an S2 security encryption to help prevent unauthorized access.

Read more
Upcoming Amazon event invite teases a new AI-powered Alexa
A blue image that has the Amazon swoop and "Hi there." with the date February 26 listed below.

This week, Amazon sent out invitations to an upcoming event hosted by Amazon Senior Vice President Panos Panay and the Amazon Devices & Services team in New York City on February 26. As can be seen in the image above, the invite Digital Trends received had the signature Amazon swoop with "Hi there." front and center, and the date towards the bottom, all on top of a shaded blue background that included what on the surface looked like some attractive, curved design elements.

Sure, the design gave off a feeling of Amazon Alexa, but beyond speculation around what the event might be about, the innocuous email didn't seem to divulge any useful information. That is, until The Verge did some impressive sleuthing and discovered that there wasn't one email invite sent out, but five. That attractive, curved background was actually part of some cursive text that, when all five invitation were put together, spelled out "alexa." Pretty strong confirmation to those Alexa feels.

Read more
Beatbot launches the AquaSense 2 Series alongside new partnership with U.S. SailGP team
Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series on a stylized background

Beatbot revealed the AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners at CES 2025, and today they’re officially available for purchase. Consisting of three different models and starting at $1,499, the most innovative model uses AI technology to better map, sense, and clean your pool -- ensuring it’s always in peak condition. To coincide with the AquaSense 2 Series launch, the company has also announced a new partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team.

SailGP is a global sailing league that races in some of the world’s most iconic locations. According to Beatbot, the partnership pulls together two teams that are dedicated to innovation and delivering excellence at all costs.

Read more