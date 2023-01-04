Nanoleaf reveals new Matter-enabled smart lights at CES 2023

Nanoleaf, a manufacturer of smart lights, introduced several new products to its lineup during CES 2023. The most exciting addition is the Nanoleaf Skylight, which mounts onto your ceiling to provide an impressive array of light shows. It’s also completely modular and can be arranged into a variety of shapes to fit every space in your home.

The Skylight connects to your smart ecosystem through Wi-Fi and works with Matter — meaning you shouldn’t run into any compatibility issues with your current setup. The modular ceiling fixture can produce more than 16 million colors, its brightness can be adjusted through the accompanying smartphone app, and you can even set schedules to automatically adjust its settings throughout the day. The only downside? It won’t be launching for quite a while, with an expected release date in the third quarter of 2023.

Nanoleaf’s other big reveal focuses on Sense+ Controls and “Nala,” which will serve as a hands-free automation system. The Sense+ Controls lineup includes the hardwired Smart Light Switch, the Wireless Smart Light Switch, and the Nala Learning Bridge. Nala, meanwhile, is the name of the new automation assistant that’s powering the setup. It can learn your preferences (such as when to turn lights on or off, or when to dim the lights), and will create personalized routines for your smart home. Sense+ Controls walked away as a winner of the CES Innovation Awards — so keep your eyes peeled for it when it launches in the third quarter of 2023.

Other products revealed by Nanoleaf include the Nanoleaf 4D TV Screen Mirror and Lightstrips Smarter Kit (which allows your lights to mirror the colors on your TV), along with a lineup of new Essential Bulbs & Lightstrips. The 4D TV kit is arriving in the second quarter of 2023 and will be available in two length options (55 inches and 80 inches), while the Essential products are arriving within the next few months.

All of Nanoleaf’s new products support Matter. If you’re unfamiliar with the tech, be sure to take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with Matter, the burgeoning interoperability software, as it’s aimed at radically changing your smart home in 2023.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations