How to control the Nanoleaf Matter Outdoor String Lights

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nanoleaf smart lights are always highly customizable, but that’s especially true of the Matter Outdoor String Lights. These unique lights can be controlled in a variety of ways – and if you’re new to the world of smart lights, you might be missing out on cool functionality by not knowng them all. From using the built-in controller to using the Nanoleaf mobile app and smart home platforms, here’s a look at all the ways you can control your Nanoleaf Matter Outdoor String Lights.

Control the Matter Outdoor String Lights with the built-in controller

The most obvious way to control your Nanoleaf Outdoor String Lights is with the included controller. You’ll find a variety of buttons here that let you quickly access a variety of features without the need for a mobile app. Here’s a look at what all the buttons do:

Minus Sign: Single press to decrease your light’s brightness.

Single press to decrease your light’s brightness. Plus Sign: Single press to increase your light’s brightness.

Single press to increase your light’s brightness. Right Arrow: Single press to change to the next preset Scene. Double press to change through colors.

Single press to change to the next preset Scene. Double press to change through colors. Power Button: Hold for one second to turn the lights on or off. Hold for 10 seconds to reset the device.

Recommended Videos

Control the Matter Outdoor String Lights with the Nanoleaf app

Arguably the best way to use your Nanoleaf Matter Outdoor String Lights is with the Nanoleaf app. After downloading the app (Android, iOS) and following the instructions to sync your lights to your smartphone or tablet, you’ll be able to do the following:

Turn lights on or off.

Change light brightness.

Change the light color.

Create your own custom Scenes

Group different lights together.

Find new Scenes created by the community.

Since each bulb is individually addressable, using the Nanoleaf app gives you much more functionality than the built-in controller (which only lets you cycle through a few preset Scenes). Be sure to download and sync your lights with the Nanoleaf app, as you’re missing out on the coolest features of these lights if you’re not using the app.

Control the Matter Outdoor String Lights with smart home platforms

Though you won’t have as many functions as with the Nanoleaf app, you can sync your smart lights with various smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Best of all, the lights support Matter – allowing them to interact with thousands of other smart devices. Once you’ve linked the smart lights with a smart home platform, here are a few of the features you’ll be able to access:

Change colors (note: This is limited to just single-color Scenes).

Change brightness.

Set a schedule for your lights.

Functionality varies by platform, but here’s a look at what platforms the Outdoor Smart Lights play nicely with:

Matter

Apple Home

Amazon Alexa

Google Home

Samsung SmartThings

Razer Chroma

Additionally, you’ll gain access to voice commands. For example, if you connect the lights to Apple Home, you can say “Hey Siri, turn [Smart Light Name] Off” or “Hey Siri, brighten the lights to 90%” to quickly modify your settings without needing a mobile app or messing with the built-in light controller.

Voice controls are currently limited to Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

Editors' Recommendations