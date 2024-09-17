The Eve Light Switch is one of our favorite smart light switches, offering an elegant design that makes it easy to control bulbs throughout your home. It’s now getting an update to make it even more enticing, as the company has officially launched the Eve Light Switch with Matter. Revealed last December, the switch is now available for $50 — though existing users should note that the third-generation Eve Light Switch will also be receiving a Matter firmware upgrade via the Eve app.

Matter support for the Eve Light Switch means it’ll be able to communicate with a variety of smart home products and can be controlled via multiple different hub platforms. Voice commands are also supported for Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. The smart switch is designed to replace either a single-pole or three-way switch, and its minimalist design makes it one of the best-looking switches on the market.

If you’re running iOS 18 on an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you’ll also be able to control the Eve Light Switch with Matter without the need to connect it to a hub. That’s a big win, as it’ll let you access on-device schedules without needing to purchase another gadget. However, if you do want expanded access to other functionalities, you’ll need to add a home hub to your setup.

“Everything that makes a smart light switch is combined here: A timeless design, future-proof Matter and Thread technology, and the choice between smart and conventional operation at any time,” said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve.

Here’s a closer look at the specs of the Eve Light Swich with Matter, pulled directly from the manufacturer:

Power: Input 120 VAC, 50/60Hz; min. 3 W; max. 1800W/15A (resistive); max. 600W/5A (incandescent/tungsten)

Input 120 VAC, 50/60Hz; min. 3 W; max. 1800W/15A (resistive); max. 600W/5A (incandescent/tungsten) Wireless connection: Thread

Thread Dimensions: 4.7 by 2.9 by 1.7 inches

4.7 by 2.9 by 1.7 inches Compatibility: Eve Light Switch requires a neutral wire and replaces a single-pole or three-way switch. Only for use with copper or copper-clad wire in dry, indoor locations

Eve Light Switch requires a neutral wire and replaces a single-pole or three-way switch. Only for use with copper or copper-clad wire in dry, indoor locations In the box: Eve Light Switch, wall plate, mounting material

Future-proofing appears to be a big reason why Matter was added to the Eve Light Switch, as it allows users to access the device from a variety of different devices and hubs. This is especially important when selling a property with the light switches installed, as it ensures the new owners can access the switches from whichever app or program they prefer.

The Eve Light Switch with Matter is now available, and if you own a third-generation switch, be sure to check for the free Matter update.