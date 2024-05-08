Matter received its big 1.2 update in late 2023, and now the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) is ready to officially roll out Matter 1.3. The latest version of the interoperability standard is now available for use, offering added support for appliances like microwave ovens and lclothes dryers, while also introducing new features for water and energy management.

The full list of new device types supported by Matter 1.3 include microwave ovens, ovens, cooktops, extractor hoods (such as vent hoods), and laundry dryers. These aren’t quite as exciting or mainstream as the nine device types introduced with Matter 1.2, but it’s great to see the CSA continuing to broaden the reach of the Matter network.

Along with support for new device types, Matter 1.3 brings users heaps of new energy management features. This includes the option for device types to report actual and estimated energy usage numbers — such as voltage, current, and energy consumption over time. Developers can even use Matter with leak and freeze detectors, rain sensors, and controllable water valves to monitor overall water usage.

Rounding out the update are enhancements to entertainment center functionality, with Matter 1.3 now capable of pushing important messages to your TV apps. The CSA says this can alert you to a robot vacuum that got stuck or that the laundry has finished running. You’ll also find support for Scenes, allowing you to group settings together and activate multiple devices simultaneously.

Several other improvements were made, such as improved network commissioning and event time stamp synchronization, but these largely pertain to developers and won’t directly impact consumers.

All told, this is a pretty solid update for Matter, which continues to expand and build on its promise of a fully connected smart home. The team expects another update to arrive this fall, bringing support for new device types and improvements to the underlying smart home infrastructure.

