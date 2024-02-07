Ring first started rolling out its Pro lineup in 2021, offering premium features with products such as the Stick Up Cam Pro, Floodlight Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, and Wired Doorbell Pro. Three years later, the team is still adding new products to the family, with Ring officially launching the Battery Doorbell Pro on March 6.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro features many of the same specs as its wired sibling. Capable of recording in 1536p HD+ and with support for Audio+ (allowing crisp two-way communication), it’s one of the most premium video doorbells in the Ring catalog. Ring says the device features enhanced imaging sensors to provide more accurate colors and the ability to provide color night vision when the sun goes down.

Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View are two of the most compelling skills available on the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. These allow you to get an aerial view of your property and provide additional details about any motion detected outside your home. They also allow you to create more accurate motion zones, ensuring only the areas you want to monitor are tracked.

In other words, it’s the Wired Doorbell Pro minus the cumbersome wired connection. That should make it enticing to any home seeking a well-equipped video doorbell but not wanting to worry about going through the wired installation process.

As expected, the video doorbell plays nicely with other Ring products and supports Ring Protect plans. If you’re planning just to use the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro and don’t have other Ring devices, you can get away with the Basic plan at $4 per month. This unlocks 180-day video history, person alerts, rich notifications, and other important features.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is now available for preorder for $230. Units will begin shipping on March 6. For more great products, be sure to check out our roundup of the best video doorbells.

