The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro offers premium features without the need for cumbersome wires

Jon Bitner
By
The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro installed near a door.
Ring

Ring first started rolling out its Pro lineup in 2021, offering premium features with products such as the Stick Up Cam Pro, Floodlight Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, and Wired Doorbell Pro. Three years later, the team is still adding new products to the family, with Ring officially launching the Battery Doorbell Pro on March 6.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro features many of the same specs as its wired sibling. Capable of recording in 1536p HD+ and with support for Audio+ (allowing crisp two-way communication), it’s one of the most premium video doorbells in the Ring catalog. Ring says the device features enhanced imaging sensors to provide more accurate colors and the ability to provide color night vision when the sun goes down.

Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View are two of the most compelling skills available on the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. These allow you to get an aerial view of your property and provide additional details about any motion detected outside your home. They also allow you to create more accurate motion zones, ensuring only the areas you want to monitor are tracked.

In other words, it’s the Wired Doorbell Pro minus the cumbersome wired connection. That should make it enticing to any home seeking a well-equipped video doorbell but not wanting to worry about going through the wired installation process.

As expected, the video doorbell plays nicely with other Ring products and supports Ring Protect plans. If you’re planning just to use the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro and don’t have other Ring devices, you can get away with the Basic plan at $4 per month. This unlocks 180-day video history, person alerts, rich notifications, and other important features.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is now available for preorder for $230. Units will begin shipping on March 6. For more great products, be sure to check out our roundup of the best video doorbells.

Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming.
This $4,000 smart door comes packing a Ring video doorbell and Yale smart lock
The Masonite Smart Door installed on a home.

Smart home gadgets span a wide range of categories. From video doorbells and robot vacuums to outdoor cameras and smart speakers, smart gadgets can be found in all corners of the modern home. Now, thanks to Home Depot, you can now snag the first residential smart door -- and it features a built-in Yale smart lock and Ring video doorbell.

Before you rush out to your local Home Depot, it’s worth noting that this futuristic smart door comes with a hefty price tag of $4,000. Multiple styles are available, including two different sizes and additional sidelites, and depending on your configuration, its price can balloon to an eye-watering $7,000.

Read more
Do video doorbells work in extreme heat?
A person rings a Google Nest Doorbell.

While video doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Nest are great additions to any smart home, they’re not without their quirks. Depending on your model, you might have to deal with frequent battery changes, incompatible chimes, or motion settings that constantly need to be adjusted. Most of those are easy to live with (or can be modified to your preference), but one thing that’s out of your control is the weather. And, like most electronics, video doorbells have some strict limits on what they can endure.

If you live in a location with scorching summers, here’s what you need to know about how video doorbells work in extreme heat.
Video doorbells can withstand high temperatures (but they’re not invincible)

Read more
How to improve Ring video doorbell battery life
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus installed outside a front door.

Most battery-powered Ring video doorbells will last between six to 12 months, with a wide degree of variability depending on your climate, usage, and specific model. If you find your video doorbell falling below that range (or want to optimize its performance), there are several steps you can take to improve your Ring video doorbell's battery life.

From changing your motion settings to adjusting your Wi-Fi settings, here’s how to get a bit more juice out of your battery-powered Ring video doorbell.
Update your motion settings

Read more