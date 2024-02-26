 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Does the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro rotate or swivel?

When it comes to home security, a good camera is worth its weight in gold. Unless a camera is reliable, captures clear pictures, and can send you alerts about your property, there’s no reason to add it to your security system. One feature that makes security cameras extra appealing is their ability to rotate or swivel. This allows you to pan it around your home and get a 360-degree look at its surroundings.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is undoubtedly one of the best security cameras, but can it rotate? Or will you be stuck looking in one spot without the option to remotely pan its viewing angle? Here’s everything you need to know about whether the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro can rotate.

Does the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro rotate?

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro on display the 2023 Amazon Fall Devices and Services event.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro gets a lot of things right, it does not rotate. That means you’ll want to find a great position for it around your home, as that’s the only view it’ll provide while you’re away. It makes up for this missing feature by offering 1080p footage with support for HDR and color night vision, as well as a generous 155-degree viewing angle.

It also supports Bird’s Eye View mode, which provides a detailed, overhead map of how motion approaches your property. For homes with serious security concerns, that’s a big selling point.

Are there any Ring cameras that rotate?

The Ring Stick Up Cam with the Pan Tilt mount.
Ring

If you really need a camera that rotates and you’re glued to the Ring catalog, take a look at the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In with Pan-Tilt. This bundle allows you to rotate, pan, and tilt the camera as you see fit. The drawback to this bundle is that the camera itself isn’t nearly as powerful as the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro. It doesn’t support HDR, it doesn’t work with Bird’s Eye View for detailed motion reports, and it doesn’t use Audio Plus for enhanced noise canceling.

Despite all the drawbacks, access to a rotating camera is a great perk. Homeowners with a large property to protect should take a close look at the Pan-Tilt bundle, as it can easily replace multiple cameras when installed in the right location. For anyone interested in looking beyond Ring, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is a great option, as it’s reliable, compact, and offers 360-degree coverage for your home. It’s also incredibly affordable at just $40.

Since the Stick Up Cam Pro is relatively new, it’s possible Ring will launch a Pan-Tilt mount for it in the future. There’s no doubt that it’s a feature often requested by shoppers and one that’s incredibly appealing for all home security systems — so it’s not entirely out of the question that Ring would release an add-on mount for the device. But for now, you’ll need to stick with the older Ring camera if you want pan-tilt support.

