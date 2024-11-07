 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Matter expands energy tracking capabilities, streamlines setup

By
The Matter logo on a colorful background.
CSA

Matter launched to the public in 2022, promising a streamlined way to connect all your smart devices. Since its debut, the Connectivity Standards Alliance has continued to churn out updates to the interoperability standard, making it compatible with more devices and ironing out a few of its wrinkles. That trend continues today with the launch of Matter 1.4 — an update that expands its energy-tracking abilities and aims to make it easier than ever to create a robust home network.

For Matter users looking to lower their energy bills, they’ll be glad to know that the energy tracking features rolled out in update 1.3 are now coming to more devices for Matter 1.4. Energy reporting and management is now available for the following device types:

  • Solar Power: Devices using solar power, such as inverters, individual and panel arrays, and hybrid solar/battery systems
  • Batteries: Wall batteries, storage units, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
  • Heat pumps
  • Water heaters
Recommended Videos

Along with these newly supported devices, Matter 1.4 brings enhancements to Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). You’ll now be able to dictate when you want your car to charge, giving you the freedom to pick optimal times for your area that may result in lower costs. Smart thermostats now also support scheduling and preset modes like Vacation Mode.

Related

Matter 1.4 isn’t also about improving energy usage — it’s also about laying the foundation for further network enhancements. Home routers, modems, access points, and other devices can now be designed with more support for Matter-based devices. In other words, it should be easier for users to add gadgets to their Thread networks instead of having to build a new one. Expect to hear more about this in the future.

Plenty of smaller features have been added with Matter 1.4, and you can learn more about everything it has to offer on the official Matter website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit and Blinds Collection join the Matter lineup
The Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit being installed.

Eve is a prominent name in the smart home world, with the company responsible for a variety of devices covering everything from smart plugs and security cameras to smart light switches and motion sensors. Its catalog is growing even more enticing today, with the Eve Blinds Collection and MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit gaining Matter support.

The MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit will likely appeal to more customers, as it costs just $200 and works with most existing setups. Installation is as simple as removing your shades, placing the MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit through the roller rod, then reinstalling the unit on your windows. Blinds with a roller between 1.5 inches and 2.0 inches are compatible with the upgrade kit.

Read more
Matter gains support for kitchen appliances, adds new energy-tracking features
The Matter logo on a colorful background.

Matter received its big 1.2 update in late 2023, and now the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) is ready to officially roll out Matter 1.3. The latest version of the interoperability standard is now available for use, offering added support for appliances like microwave ovens and lclothes dryers, while also introducing new features for water and energy management.

The full list of new device types supported by Matter 1.3 include microwave ovens, ovens, cooktops, extractor hoods (such as vent hoods), and laundry dryers. These aren't quite as exciting or mainstream as the nine device types introduced with Matter 1.2, but it's great to see the CSA continuing to broaden the reach of the Matter network.

Read more
Segway expands its smart home footprint with robot lawn mowers at CES 2024
The Segway i Series being set up.

Segway -- the company responsible for Paul Blart's preferred mode of transportation -- already has a surprisingly robust smart home lineup. The company expanded its catalog at CES 2024, revealing a new series of robot lawn mowers (Navimow i Series) and a new portable power station (Segway Cube Series).

The upcoming Navimow i Series makes a few big improvements over Segway's existing H Series. Along with the ability to work without wires (which are typically used to set boundaries for the robot), the i Series employs a technology known as the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS). Segway says this will let the robot lawn mower better track its location and ensure it's cutting your lawn as close to specifications as possible.

Read more