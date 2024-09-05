Nanoleaf has long been a leader in the smart lighting industry, and it’s upping the ante once again with the reveal of Nanoleaf Blocks. Boasting a unique mix-and-match system, Blocks should make it easier than ever to personalize your space and bring intricate lighting patterns to your home

Nanoleaf Blocks are essentially the successor to Nanoleaf Light Panels. The primary components are Square Blocks (available in two sizes, small or large), which can be combined with Textured Squares or Light Pegboards and Shelves to create highly customizable layouts. The company says these Blocks have been “completely re-engineered and upgraded” from the old square light panels, now offering a thicker profile and enhanced durability.

More importantly, they now feature seamless illumination — ensuring your lights reach all the way to the corners of the blocks to eliminate dark spots. And since there are a variety of shapes and sizes to choose from, it shouldn’t be hard to create customized patterns and designs.

The Light Pegboards are a great addition to the Nanoleaf Blocks lineup, as they allow you to bring functionality to your space along with cool lighting. When used properly, you can use the Pegboards as a way to store your headphones, hold your collectibles, or stash your controllers and other accessories.

As you’d expect, Nanoleaf Blocks work with the Nanoleaf App. This allows you to access thousands of preset Scenes or develop your own. It also offers a Rhythm Music Visualizer to bring your music to life and a Screen Mirror that adapts the Nanoleaf colors to match those on your display.

Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings are all supported by Nanoleaf Blocks.

All products in the lineup are now up for preorder, with a release date set for October. The Squares Smarter Kit features six squares for $200, while the Combo XL Smarter Kits, which feature Squares, Small Squares, and Light Pegboards and Shelves, is $250. You’ll also be able to pick up Add-On Kits featuring additional Squares, Textured Squares, and Shelves and Pegboards for $50.