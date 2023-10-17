Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ecobee, known for its lineup of popular smart thermostats, is officially jumping into the world of video doorbells with the aptly named Smart Doorbell Camera. Featuring an impressive 175-degree vertical field of view, premium materials, and the ability to sync with the rest of the Ecobee home security catalog, it’s a well-equipped device that’s taking aim at big names such as Ring and Arlo.

The big selling point of the Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera is its 175-degree field of view, which allows it to capture packages left at your doorstep without cutting off your view of tall guests ringing your doorbell. It also boasts enhanced ability in lowlight situations and records in 1080p.

Like other video doorbells, this one supports Activity Zones — allowing you to set which parts of your property trigger alerts. Ecobee also notes that the Smart Doorbell Camera is powered by “multiple layers of intelligence,” which should result in accurate notifications and fewer false alarms.

Following in the footsteps of Ecobee smart thermostats, the Smart Doorbell Camera is a good-looking device. Built with a glass front and aluminum alloy back, it’s designed to withstand prolonged use and can operate in extreme temperatures. It also benefits from a three-year warranty for added peace of mind.

New Ecobee customers who purchase the Smart Doorbell Camera will get a two-month free trial of the Ecobee Smart Security plan. When the trial expires, customers can sign up for the Standard Plan for $5 per month or the Complete Plan for $10 per month.

The Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera is available for $160 on the official Ecobee website and select retailers. Some Best Buy locations will also begin carrying the product on October 23.

