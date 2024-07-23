Grab this Cuisinart tabletop grill while it’s on sale for under $200

For a portable grill that doesn’t sacrifice performance, you should consider buying the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Grill. This versatile cooking machine, which is originally sold for $220, is available from Walmart with a $31 discount that drops its price to $189. We’re not sure how long you’ll be able to buy this gas-powered grill for less than $200, so if you think it’s an excellent choice for your grilling needs, you should complete your purchase of it immediately.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Grill

The Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Grill is a portable grill that you can place anywhere outside your home as an outdoor grill, and even bring it to your friends’ parties. It assembles in five minutes without any need for tools, so it will be up and grilling without any effort. There’s 275 square inches of cooking space for all of the food that you want to prepare, and it can fire up to 20,000 BTUs of heat with its pair of 10,000-BTU burners that can reach a combined temperature of 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 13-inch by 20-inch stainless steel grates of the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Grill are easy to clean after you’re done cooking, which shouldn’t take long as you can use the independently-controlled burners to set different heat zones. The built-in thermometer will let you monitor your cooking temperatures, and the grill comes with a 38-inch propane hose with a regulator that makes it easy to attach and replace the 20-pound propane fuel tank.

If you’ve been thinking about buying from grill deals but you don’t have enough space in your backyard for a full-sized one, perhaps the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Grill would be perfect for you. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $220, but it’s even cheaper following a $31 discount from Walmart that lowers its price to just $189. The offer may expire sooner than you think though, so if the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Tabletop Grill is enough to scratch your grilling itch, you should add it to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as possible.