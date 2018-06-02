Give Rachael Ray a run for her money with these 12 recipe apps

We carry our phones with us everywhere we go — whether it be our living room or workspace — so why shouldn’t we venture into our kitchens with them? Recipe apps are the next step in the complete mobile takeover, offering step-by-step instructions on how to make a fine oven-fried chimichanga, curate a weekly meal plan, and even getting you prepared for the future of food.

The app market is loaded with both premium and freemium offerings for both iOS and Android. Some cater more to the executive chef at your local five-star restaurant, while others help those of you who are still learning to dice an onion or boil water. Here are top picks for the best recipe apps, regardless of your kitchen expertise.

Oh She Glows ($2) — Android/iOS With more than 140 plant-based recipes, including 120 gluten-free recipes, Oh She Glows meal options aren’t just healthy, they’re also extremely aesthetically pleasing. From gazpacho to butternut squash “mac ‘n cheeze” to cheesy lentil bolognese casserole, the mouth-watering dishes are endless. While the photography alone might make it tough to choose what you want to whip up, the interface is simple to use. Each recipe has a brief description, directions, a list of tips, and nutritional information. There’s also the option to favorite specific recipes to refer back to later, or to keep track of ones you want to make again. The detailed search allows you to filter your recipes based on dietary and allergy information, season, dish type, and more. Download now for: Android iOS

BigOven (free) — Android/iOS With more 350,000 recipes, BigOven makes cooking simple. With this cooking app, you’ll be inspired and organized in the kitchen and on the go. Some of the highlights include access to BigOven’s massive library of recipes, the ability to add snapshots of your own recipes, and the option to make a grocery list in the app based on recipes you’d like to create. Simply type in three ingredients you have in your fridge and BigOven shows you what you can make with them. The app also adds a social feature, allowing you to check out what your friends, family, and favorite bloggers are making. Plus, it offers seasonal collections right from the home screen to get you inspired. Download now for: Android iOS

Food Network in the Kitchen (free) — Android/iOS Food Network’s In The Kitchen brings all your favorite TV chefs from the network directly to your mobile device! There are over 70,000 recipes to choose from, regardless of if it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The app also offers helpful videos and photos from notable Food Network chefs and shows. You can search for what you want or need by chef or ingredient. Furthermore, you can add your own notes, tips, and substitutions for any recipe. The newest feature is a slideshow where they share new and crave-worthy recipes, videos, hacks, and food trend how-tos. Download now for: Android iOS

Yummly (free) — Android/iOS Yummly’s greatest strength lies with its search engine. Of course, it’ll provide hundreds of recipes to replicate and experiment with, but you can also tailor searches to fit your specific needs and lifestyle. Going on a diet, but still want to enjoy a good burger? Yummly has you covered. Have a particularly nasty food allergy to coconut? Yummly can adjust for that as well. The app will come to learn what you like and don’t like over time and begin recommending recipes more suited for your individual lifestyle. From there, you can easily save those recipes or add the needed ingredients to an in-app shopping list. Yummly also features a store where you can buy cooking essentials right from the app, from a wine opener to a cast iron grill, it has it all. Download now for: Android iOS

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner (free) — Android/iOS Every recipe available from Allrecipes comes from a community of more than 50 million. This extends to the photos, reviews, and ratings, which gives this particular app more of a social feel than others. One awesome feature is that you’re able to see what ingredients are on sale near you and what recipes are the cheapest to make on any given day. The app will also recommend recipes when you walk into certain stores, which could come in handy if you’re in the mood to make something special, but don’t really know what yet. Aside from all of that, Allrecipes comes with all the usual features, like the ability to create shopping lists, save your favorite recipes, and filter your search results by diet, cooking time, and foods you don’t like. Download now for: Android iOS

Cookpad (free) — Android/iOS If social media doesn’t already saturate every aspect of your life, Cookpad — formerly known as All the Cooks — is the app for you. Cookpad creates a virtual place to exchange recipes with friends, family, and strangers. When you’re done cooking, you can upload a recipe with a picture of the finished dish and others can comment. The comments range from potential substitutions for food allergies to side dishes that would pair well with the recipe, each of which depends on the dish at hand. Recipes are also sorted into different categories and the app creates a profile for you, so you can see what others have uploaded and liked. Download now for: Android iOS