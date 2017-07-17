7 food porn apps so scrumptious they’ll leave you salivating for more

It’s safe to say that food porn — shorthand for the snaps of colorful brunches cluttering your Facebook feed — is a booming trend. At publication time, a search for the hashtag “#FoodPorn” on Instagram alone yielded more than 122 million listings. Given the surge in popularity, it’s not surprising to find food porn apps on the rise.

Finding the best food porn apps isn’t always easy, though — sometimes, it’s tough to sort through the noise. To help get you started, we’ve rounded up the best food photography apps on iOS and Android we’ve found so far. We’ll update this list regularly as new apps hit the scene.

Searching for something else? Satisfy your cravings with the best food delivery apps, the best food and drink apps for iOS, the best cooking apps, and the best grocery delivery apps.

Hipstamatic with Foodie SnapPak If you’ve ever dabbled in iPhone photography, you’ve probably encountered Hipstamatic, the award-winning camera app that is filled to the brim with digital filters, flashes, and lenses that mimic the look of yesteryear’s analog cameras. It boasts a manual mode that lets you adjust parameters like exposure, clarity, temperature, easy-to-use presets that sync with iCloud, and a photo editor that saves snaps in a non-destructive file format (i.e., one that lets you undo any edits you make). And an add-on called Foodie SnapPak makes Hipstamatic even more powerful. The Foodie SnapPak, which is available from Hipstamatic’s HipstaMart Shop, features two new filters inspired by London-based food photo artist David Loftus: The Foodie Lens and Film Pak. With the filters applied, food photos get sharp focus near the center of the image that contrasts with a subtle, hazy vignette around the edges — an effect that looks tailor-made for social media. Download now for: iOS

Yummi

If you’re the kind of person who could spend hours browsing food photos on social media, Yummi might be the app for you. It’s a new network packed with features for food obsessives, like a meal organizer that categorizes entries by date and cuisine, a geo-tagging option that shows popular dishes and restaurants closest to you, and a nifty bookmarking tool that saves your favorite foods, locations, cuisines, and hashtags. But there’s more to Yummi than food suggestions and restaurant recommendations. You can post snaps yourself using the app’s built-in camera tools, and sort photos you’ve taken by date or location. If there’s one thing Yummi doesn’t handle as well as the competition, it’s workflow — besides a cropping tool, there aren’t any adjustable parameters to speak of. But as long as you don’t mind editing snaps with another app, Yummi offers one of the most polished food-browsing experiences around. Download now for: Android iOS

Foodie Foodie, a camera app from the folks behind the popular Line messaging app, aims to “make [your] food pictures more delicious” with a “cornucopia” of features. One of those are filters categorized by “Meat,” Sushi,” “Cake” (26 in all) and other self-descriptive and applies an automatic blurring effect to give images an SLR photography feel. Foodie’s brightness and flashlight features give you more shooting options, and a “best perspective” feature that shows you how to perfectly position the camera above the subject. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Foodie connects to social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and helpfully lets you know when the snap you were about to share needs a little TLC — like when it’s too dim, or angled improperly. Download now for: Android iOS

Foodgawker Foodgawker, a nascent social network for self-professed foodies, may not come close to Facebook and Instagram in terms of raw numbers, but it makes up in diversity what it lacks in size. The app boasts a library of more than 325,000 food and drink posts from thousands of food bloggers, each individually curated by editors and updated every day. That includes foreign recipes, which Foodgawker translates to your native tongue on the fly. Foodgawker’s intuitive, infinitely scrolling feed lets you sort images by “Most Favorited” and “Date Posted,” and a handy note/tag feature helps you bookmark favorites. If you sign in with a Foodgawker.com account, your bookmarked recipes sync with the web app automatically, but Foodgawker doesn’t try to keep you in its walled garden. The app’s sharing features play nicely with Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, e-mail, and more, and even generate links to relevant recipes and blog posts. Download now for: iOS

Tender You’ve probably heard of Tinder, the dating app that serves up photos of matches you approve (or deny) with a swipe. But chances are you’ve never used Tender, a self-described “Tinder for Food” that’s designed to help you find recipes you’ve never tried before. Tender, just like Tinder, customizes results by asking for preferences like favorite cuisine, likes and dislikes, and dietary needs. Once it knows enough about the foods you prefer to cook, Tender pulls up a Tinder-like photo album of recipes that you can save by swiping to the right, discard by swiping to the left, or save to a running “Cookbook.” Viewing a recipe’s details is as easy as tapping a picture, and search tags make sorting through long lists of bookmarked content as easy as apple pie. Tender, just like Tinder, packs social features. You can share your Cookbook with followers and Facebook friends, and follow other folks who’ve done the same. It’s bare bones, but by design: Tender lets food, not features, take center stage. Download now for: Android iOS

Tastemade Tastemade isn’t like most food photography apps. Instead, it’s sort of like the Food Network of cooking apps — a network of cooking classes, video recipes, entertainment food, and travel shows, all published for free on the web. Tastemade publishes its content on social channels like Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook, but normally, you’d have to seek it out. The app puts all of it at your fingertips. On Tastemade, you’ll find series hosted by celebrity chefs like Julie Nolke, Jen Phanomrat, Erwan Heussaff, Frankie Celenza, and Katie Quinn, plus step-by-step recipes across categories like “Healthy,” “Vegetarian,” “Dessert,” and “Breakfast.” Most are free, but ponying up $8 a month nets you Tastemade Plus, the app’s premium tier. Among the benefits included are unlimited saves of recipes, videos, and shows, new in-depth cooking classes every week, original programming, and access from any device, platform, and location. Download now for: Android iOS