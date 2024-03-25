 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iOS 18 could add a customization feature I’ve waited years for

Joe Maring
By
iOS 17 interactive widgets on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

iOS 18 is coming later this year, and all signs point to it being a dramatic iPhone update. Now, thanks to one new report, it looks like iOS 18 could add a customization feature I’ve been waiting years and years and years for: better home screen customization.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 18 will introduce a “more customizable” home screen. More specifically, iOS 18 will allow you to place app icons and widgets anywhere you want. If you want a space or break between an app icon or your widget, welcome to the future: iOS 18 may finally let you do that. MacRumors corroborated this report with its own sources, too.

Recommended Videos

Currently, the iPhone’s home screen customization is quite limited. When you add app icons or widgets, they automatically snap into place next to existing apps or widgets, ensuring there’s no unsightly blank space on your home screen. This has been a quirk of iOS since the early days, and it’s an annoying, archaic thing Apple has never gotten rid of. After all of these years, iOS 18 may finally change that.

Related

iOS 18 will let you place app icons anywhere on the Home Screen grid, multiple sources told me

Example image via @iDownloadBlog pic.twitter.com/EuGv7sbaHH

&mdash; Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) March 25, 2024

Is this something that’s existed on Android phones for years? It sure is. Does it feel a little silly to get this excited about basic home screen customization? Yep! But this is the reality of iOS in 2024, so the idea that it could actually be changing is big news. This is still just a rumor for now and should be taken with a grain of salt, but I’m crossing my fingers this one is true.

Beyond more unique home screens, there’s been a lot of chatter around iOS 18. Rumor has it that iOS 18 will be one of the biggest iPhone updates in years — potentially adding RCS support, big AI features, and more. That’s all fine and dandy, but from here on out, I’m just hoping for a more customizable home screen. What can I say? I’m a simple man.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
My iPhone’s keyboard is driving me crazy
Words displayed on an iPhone's screen in the Notes app, with the keyboard below them.

Abe, Ann, Anne, Anna, Ana, Ave, AB’s. These words are the bane of my life, as all too often my iPhone thinks I'm typing them instead of the word “and.” It happens shockingly often, to the point where I begin to think it’s doing it deliberately to troll me.

I’m an iOS keyboard fan, but it’s getting to the point where I’m going to have to make a big change unless Apple does something about it.
It’s always the word 'and'

Read more
iPhone not holding charge? How to replace an iPhone battery
How-to-replace-iPhone-battery-feature-image

When smartphones were in their infancy, battery packs were easy to replace. Most products let users open a flap on the back of the device to easily remove the battery, giving them a quick way to ditch a dead battery and install a new one. Fast forward to 2024, and that's a rarity. Replacing batteries is much more difficult today than it was a decade ago, and that's especially true for all iPhone models.

Whether you're working with the new iPhone 15 or an old iPhone 12, you can't just run out to the store and snag a new battery for your smartphone. Instead, you'll need to contact Apple directly or go through elaborate workarounds to install the battery yourself.

Read more
The iPhone 17 may get a display upgrade I’ve waited years for
Someone holding an iPhone 14 with the display turned on.

No, you didn't read the headline incorrectly. Although we expect Apple to release the iPhone 16 series later this year, there's already a new rumor about the 2025 iPhone 17 — and it's a potentially big one.

Instant Digital, who is known for leaking iPhone information, recently posted a new iPhone 17 rumor on the Chinese social network Weibo claiming that Apple has developed a new display technology for the iPhone 17. Specifically, it's one that could greatly reduce reflections and scratches.

Read more