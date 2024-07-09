 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

An absurd new phone is coming to crush the iPhone and Android

By
A render of the Up Mobile smartphone.
Up Network

Just when you thought Web3 — the name given to a decentralized version of the internet — had been consigned to the history books, along comes a new smartphone project to try to convince you otherwise, and, in an attempt to ensure it appears as up-to-date as possible, adds another buzzword to the list: AI.

What I’m talking about is called the Up Mobile, and if mention of Web3 and AI together weren’t enough, it also has some blockchain technology inside for good measure. If this were Buzzword Bingo, someone would be shouting “House!” right about now.

Recommended Videos

But I haven’t finished yet, as this isn’t just another Android phone either. According to the Roy Liu, co-founder of the Up Network, which is responsible for the Up Mobile, the App Store and Google Play Store aren’t the place to find Web3 apps due to “unfriendly terms,” so a Web3/AI/blockchain device needs a different ecosystem to survive. To this end, the Up Mobile will use software built on Meta’s Move programming language, enabled by Movement Labs and its blockchain technology.

Apparently, the partnership with Movement Labs will, “make web3 accessible to everyone, marking an era of consumer web3 revolution.” Stop us if you’ve heard that one before, but don’t forget, the Up Mobile includes AI unlike all those silly NFTs that led the last Web3 “revolution” so it must be much better. According to the company, the AI algorithms will increase security around face and fingerprint recognition. Plus, large language models (LLM) will operate locally on the phone and assist with general productivity and organization tasks, increasing privacy and reliability.

What else? We checked in about the Up Mobile’s specification, and were told it will have a 6.95-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and 12GB of RAM for power. On the back there are three cameras: a 100-megapixel main camera, joined by two other 8MP and 2MP cameras. It’s not stated, but we assume this will be a (no doubt disappointing) 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth or macro camera.  Completing the specification is a 5,000mAh battery and 256GB of storage.

The Up Mobile is expected to be released in October 2024 and cost $699, and preorders will open through the Up Networks website on July 24.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Apple’s secret plan to change iPhone batteries forever
Battery inside an iPhone.

In the near future, replacing the battery inside an iPhone won’t be a risk-prone, complex, and messy affair with glue everywhere. According to The Information, Apple is exploring a new technology that will make it easier for people to remove the battery unit inside their iPhones, making replacements and repairs more convenient.

Here’s the detail right from the horse’s mouth: "The new technology—known as electrically induced adhesive debonding—involves encasing the battery in metal, rather than foil as it is currently. That would allow people to dislodge the battery from the chassis by administering a small jolt of electricity to the battery, the people said."

Read more
6 phones coming out in summer 2024 we can’t wait for
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

When you think of the summer, you probably think of long, lazy days in the sun, time on the beach, or exciting vacations away. But you probably don't think about impending smartphone launches -- which is where normal, decent people diverge from the average tech obsessive. So, while you're having a lovely time in the bright sun, spare a thought for those of us locked indoors, watching keynote speeches and product announcements to make sure that you can keep up with the hottest new releases.

Alright, so we're overegging the pudding a little, but the summer is a hot period for launching new devices. This year has already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and the Google Pixel 8a, but there are plenty of other devices -- flagship, budget, and everything in between -- for you to savor. Here are eight phones coming this summer that we can't wait for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Leaked promo image of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. @OnLeaks

Read more
9 months later, I still really like the iPhone 15. But I can’t recommend it
Green iPhone 15.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, which was already nine months ago. How time flies!

Earlier this month, Apple held WWDC 2024, its annual developer conference, where the company showcases the next round of software updates -- including iOS 18. While the amount of compatible iPhones for iOS 18 is plenty, only two will reap the full benefits of the AI-heavy software update: the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Read more