Say goodbye to instant rice: Five rice cookers that do it right

Why buy a rice cooker when you can make instant rice with minimal effort in just a few minutes, or just cook rice in a saucepan? Well, there are a couple of reasons.

First, instant rice is more expensive. While this might not seem like a big deal for a single meal, if you eat rice on a daily basis, the cost difference will quickly add up. Second, using a rice cooker instead of instant rice or a saucepan means improved taste and texture. There’s simply no comparing the deliciousness of a freshly prepared bowl of piping hot rice.

If you’re looking for your first rice cooker, or are ready to upgrade from your old pot, here are some appliances that you should consider.

Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer ($17) Aroma Housewares makes a wide-range of rice cookers, and just about all of them could have been included on this list. We chose the Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Pot Style Rice Cooker because it’s easy to operate, it’s sold at an unbeatable price, and it has decent cooking capacity. Appliances don’t get much easier than this offering from Aroma. Simply add rice and water, flip the switch, and the rice cooker will take care of the rest. The Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker will even automatically switch to “warm” mode when your rice is done, so you don’t have to worry about overcooking your rice. This product is missing some features, such as a sauté function, but for $17 this rice cooker is hard to beat. Buy one now from: Amazon

Hamilton Beach Digital Simplicity ($69) While it’s amazingly simple to cook perfect rice with almost any rice cooker — simply add your ingredients, select your cooking mode, and let the appliance do the rest — the Hamilton Beach Digital Simplicity Rice Cooker earned its inclusion on this list thanks to two key features: a delay start timer and an included steaming basket. The Delay Start Timer allows you to set up your meal up to 15 hours early. This means that you can get everything prepped before you head to work, set your start timer for the end of your workday, and by the time you get home you’ll have a freshly prepared meal. Digital timers are a common feature on rice cookers, but it’s not something that’s included on many $60-70 appliances. This Rice Cooker also doubles as a steamer. Rice cookers create a lot of steam, and the Hamilton Beach doesn’t let any of it go to waste. With the included steaming tray, you can steam vegetables, meat, or other sides at the same time that you cook your rice. Buy one now from: Amazon

Zojirushi NP-NVC10 Induction Heating Pressure Cooker ($332) A $332 rice cooker better have some nice features to justify its price, right? Well, how about artificial intelligence that learns from past cooking experiences and takes things like room and water temperature into account? Or how about heat induction technology that drives heat into your food from all angles, ensuring an even cook? Or what about a separate “scorched” setting to create a layer of crispy rice? What about a umami cooking setting that extracts more sugar out of the rice to create a sweeter dish? Those are just a few of the features that make the Zojirushi NP-NVC10 Induction Heating Pressure Cooker one of the most impressive rice cooking appliances on the market. While the price tag may keep some shoppers away, this product is certainly worth it for serious chefs who are only satisfied with the very best rice. Buy one now from: Amazon

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker ($100) The Zojirushi rice cooker may be impressive, but its price tag may put it out of reach for most home cooks. While the Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles of the Zojirushi, it is a pretty versatile appliance, and it’s listed at a much more affordable price. This product can cook a great bowl of rice, but it can also be used as a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, and even a yogurt maker. Of course, the two most useful features for rice eaters are the steaming and sauté functions. The Instant Pot also boasts several convenient features, such as a 24-hour delayed start timer and an automatic “keep warm” function. Read our full review. Buy one now from: Amazon