If you’re ready to upgrade your kitchen appliances, large and small, we found a wide selection of KitchenAid deals. We scanned the full range of bargains, searching for the best deals for a KitchenAid stand mixer, KitchenAid food processor, KitchenAid hand mixer, and KitchenAid refrigerator. There are plenty of choices in each KitchenAid appliance category. We compiled a full list of best deals and then chose our favorite for each group.
Today’s Best KitchenAid Deals
- KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender — $35, was $50
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer — $35, was $50
- KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor— $35, was $50
- KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $65, was $90
- KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor — $75, was $100
- KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer — $220, was $260
- KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $280, was $380
- KitchenAid Professional 500 Bowl Lift Stand Mixer— $280, was $500
KitchenAid - 20 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator - Stainless steel$2,000
KitchenAid Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, Clean Water Wash System$700
KitchenAid - 2-Speed Food Processor - Black Matte$120
KitchenAid - 5.8 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Gas Convection Range$1,800
KitchenAid Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven$200
KitchenAid - Classic Plus Stand Mixer - Silver$220
KitchenAid - KSM150GBQ Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Gloss Cinnamon$450
KitchenAid - KSM150PSMC Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Metallic Chrome$280
KitchenAid 30-inch Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave$2,900
KitchenAid - 5-Speed Blender - Contour Silver$200
KitchenAid - 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker - Onyx Black$85
KitchenAid 24" PrintShield Built-In Dishwasher - Stainless Steel$899
KitchenAid - KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer$280
KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor - Contour Silver$75
KitchenAid 30-inch Stainless Steel Double Oven Induction Range$2,609
KitchenAid - 24-inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub$650
KitchenAid Top-Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher with Fan-Enabled ProDry$1,080
KitchenAid - 1.6 Cu. Ft. Microwave with Sensor Cooking - Stainless steel$460
KitchenAid - 1.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Microwave with Sensor Cooking and Grilling$520
KitchenAid - KHM512ER 5-Speed Hand Mixer - Empire Red$35
KitchenAid - KHB1231ER 2-Speed Hand Blender - Empire Red$35
KitchenAid - KHM7210CU 7-Speed Hand Mixer - Contour Silver$55
KitchenAid - KFC3516ER 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor - Empire red$35
KitchenAid - KSB1570SL Classic 5-Speed Blender - Silver$75
KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer$280
KitchenAid - 12-Cup Coffee Maker - Onyx Black$65
KitchenAid - 27-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator - Printshield Stainless$2,400
KitchenAid - 23.8 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator - PrintShield$3,900
KitchenAid - KSB6060BM High Performance Series Blender - Black Matte$320
Our Favorite KitchenAid Deals
KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $280, was $380
The iconic KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers define the category. Among the several KitchenAid deals for stand mixers, our favorite is the Artisan Series Tilt-Head mixer. If you like to make bread, as we do, you know the dough mixture is thick and hard to work with your hands. The robust KitchenAid Artisan model has a 325-watt motor ten speeds and more than ample power to mix bread and cookie dough and a 5-quart mixing bowl so you can mix the ingredients for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at once. The Artisan comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. This model can also use the wide range of KitchenAid tilt-stand mixer optional attachments. Usually $380, you can buy the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Stand Mixer for $280.
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer — $35, was $50
Hand mixers are supposed to be light to hold, easy to use, and fast and powerful enough to whip up cake batter with no fuss or strain. We like the KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer because it’s easy and convenient to snap in the stainless steel beaters and get right to work. Five speeds are enough for a hand mixer for most cooks, and we appreciate the simple competency of this utility mixer. Normally selling for $50, the KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer is just $35.
KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor — $120, was $150
Food processors shouldn’t be too complex to operate, but they do need the power and capacity to perform a range of cooking chores to help you save time and give your hands and arms a break. This KitchenAid food processor has two speeds and ample 9-cup capacity. Save your arms and let this handy appliance help when you need to chop, slice, or shred ingredients. This model comes with a multipurpose blade, a thick slicing disc, and a reversible medium slicing/shredding disc. Regularly $150, you can snap up this KitchenAid food processor deal for $120 and start cooking.
KitchenAid French Door Refrigerator — $2,400, was $2,745
KitchenAid’s 27-cubic foot French Door Refrigerator combines an attractive appearance with a full menu of functional and practical advantages. The bottom freezer drawer has two tiers for easier access to various food types, and the main refrigerator compartment adjusts as your needs change. There are two crispers with separate humidity adjustments and a convenient pantry drawer for easy access to snacks and convenience foods. With through-the-door ice and filtered water, you won’t have to open the doors just to get a glass of water. This model also has KitchenAid’s PrintShield finish coating, so the refrigerator’s stainless steel surface won’t show everyone’s fingerprints and smudges. Amply sized without taking over your whole kitchen, this KitchenAid 27-cubic foot model is on sale for $2,400, discounted from its usual $2,745.
