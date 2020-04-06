Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re ready to upgrade your kitchen appliances, large and small, we found a wide selection of KitchenAid deals. We scanned the full range of bargains, searching for the best deals for a KitchenAid stand mixer, KitchenAid food processor, KitchenAid hand mixer, and KitchenAid refrigerator. There are plenty of choices in each KitchenAid appliance category. We compiled a full list of best deals and then chose our favorite for each group.

Today’s Best KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender — $35 , was $50

— , was $50 KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer — $35 , was $50

— , was $50 KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor — $35 , was $50

— , was $50 KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $65 , was $90

— , was $90 KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor — $75 , was $100

— , was $100 KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer — $220 , was $260

— , was $260 KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $280 , was $380

— , was $380 KitchenAid Professional 500 Bowl Lift Stand Mixer — $280, was $500

Our Favorite KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $280, was $380

The iconic KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers define the category. Among the several KitchenAid deals for stand mixers, our favorite is the Artisan Series Tilt-Head mixer. If you like to make bread, as we do, you know the dough mixture is thick and hard to work with your hands. The robust KitchenAid Artisan model has a 325-watt motor ten speeds and more than ample power to mix bread and cookie dough and a 5-quart mixing bowl so you can mix the ingredients for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at once. The Artisan comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. This model can also use the wide range of KitchenAid tilt-stand mixer optional attachments. Usually $380, you can buy the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Stand Mixer for $280.

Buy Now

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer — $35, was $50

Hand mixers are supposed to be light to hold, easy to use, and fast and powerful enough to whip up cake batter with no fuss or strain. We like the KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer because it’s easy and convenient to snap in the stainless steel beaters and get right to work. Five speeds are enough for a hand mixer for most cooks, and we appreciate the simple competency of this utility mixer. Normally selling for $50, the KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer is just $35.

Buy Now

KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor — $120, was $150

Food processors shouldn’t be too complex to operate, but they do need the power and capacity to perform a range of cooking chores to help you save time and give your hands and arms a break. This KitchenAid food processor has two speeds and ample 9-cup capacity. Save your arms and let this handy appliance help when you need to chop, slice, or shred ingredients. This model comes with a multipurpose blade, a thick slicing disc, and a reversible medium slicing/shredding disc. Regularly $150, you can snap up this KitchenAid food processor deal for $120 and start cooking.

Buy Now

KitchenAid French Door Refrigerator — $2,400, was $2,745

KitchenAid’s 27-cubic foot French Door Refrigerator combines an attractive appearance with a full menu of functional and practical advantages. The bottom freezer drawer has two tiers for easier access to various food types, and the main refrigerator compartment adjusts as your needs change. There are two crispers with separate humidity adjustments and a convenient pantry drawer for easy access to snacks and convenience foods. With through-the-door ice and filtered water, you won’t have to open the doors just to get a glass of water. This model also has KitchenAid’s PrintShield finish coating, so the refrigerator’s stainless steel surface won’t show everyone’s fingerprints and smudges. Amply sized without taking over your whole kitchen, this KitchenAid 27-cubic foot model is on sale for $2,400, discounted from its usual $2,745.

Buy Now

