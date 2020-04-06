  1. Deals
These are the best KitchenAid deals for April 2020

If you’re ready to upgrade your kitchen appliances, large and small, we found a wide selection of KitchenAid deals. We scanned the full range of bargains, searching for the best deals for a KitchenAid stand mixer, KitchenAid food processor, KitchenAid hand mixer, and KitchenAid refrigerator. There are plenty of choices in each KitchenAid appliance category. We compiled a full list of best deals and then chose our favorite for each group.

Today’s Best KitchenAid Deals

  • KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender$35, was $50
  • KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer$35, was $50
  • KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor$35, was $50
  • KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker$65, was $90
  • KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor$75, was $100
  • KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer$220, was $260
  • KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$280, was $380
  • KitchenAid Professional 500 Bowl Lift Stand Mixer$280, was $500

KitchenAid - 20 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator - Stainless steel

$2,000 $2,160
Expires soon
This 20-cubic foot Kitchenaid French door refrigerator is counter-depth for a built-in look. Filtered water inside, an automatic ice maker, and a separately temperature-controlled pantry drawer.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, Clean Water Wash System

$700 $1,035
Expires soon
This KitchenAid top-control dishwasher uses continuously cleaned wash water. PostScrub uses 40 spray jets and ProDry circulates hot air from the heating element.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 2-Speed Food Processor - Black Matte

$120 $150
Expires soon
This KitchenAid two-speed Food Processor has a 9-cup capacity and a multipurpose blade, a thick slicing disc, and a reversible slicing/shredding disc.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 5.8 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Gas Convection Range

$1,800 $2,070
Expires soon
Five sealed gas burners on the Kitchenaid slide-in Gas Convection Range range from 5,000 to 17,000 BTUs for precise cooking. Convection cooking in the oven cook thoroughly and evenly.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven

$200 $280
Expires soon
Whip up delicious meals in a flash with this oven. It boasts 12 preset cooking functions that allow for a variety of culinary possibilities. Cook to perfection with just the touch of a button.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - Classic Plus Stand Mixer - Silver

$220 $260
Expires soon
KitchenAid's tilt-head stand mixer has a 4.5-quart mixing bowl and 10 speeds, Accessories include a flat beater, dough hook, and whisk.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KSM150GBQ Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Gloss Cinnamon

$450
Expires soon
This five-quart KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer comes with 10 speeds and includes four mixing attachments to beat, whip, mix, and grind ingredients.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KSM150PSMC Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Metallic Chrome

$280 $380
Expires soon
This KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer comes with 10 speeds, three beater attachments, a 5-quart mixing bowl, and 325-watt motor.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid 30-inch Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave

$2,900 $35,110
Expires soon
KitchenAid combination convection wall oven and microwave adds browning, crisping, and frying. Crispwave technology in the microwave lets you use it as a grill.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 5-Speed Blender - Contour Silver

$200 $250
Expires soon
This KitchenAid blender has a 1.5-horsepower motor with five speeds capable of pulverizing ice, whole fruits, and seeds.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker - Onyx Black

$85 $120
Expires soon
Digital controls make the difference with KitchenAid 12-cup drip coffee maker. Use the strength settings to suit your preferences. Includes a removable water reservoir and a glass carafe.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid 24" PrintShield Built-In Dishwasher - Stainless Steel

$899 $999
Expires soon
This model uses ProWash Cycle to deliver amazing results by making real-time cycle adjustments. It also engages a heating element to ensure dry dishes.
Buy at ABT

KitchenAid - KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

$280 $500
Expires soon
You need a stand mixer that will stand and deliver up to 10 speeds in your kitchen for versatile baking with a multipurpose attachment hub to help you handle any cooking technique under the sun.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor - Contour Silver

$75 $100
Expires soon
Three-speed KitchenAid food processor handles up to seven cups of food at one time. A two-in-one food feed tube helps you put in different food shapes and sizes.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid 30-inch Stainless Steel Double Oven Induction Range

$2,609 $2,899
Expires soon
This model boasts Even-Heat Convection technology that produces perfect cooking results, plus a steam rack that adds moisture to the oven. It can cook large quantities at separate temperatures.
Buy at ABT

KitchenAid - 24-inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub

$650 $855
Expires soon
This KitchenAid top-control dishwasher holds up to 14 place settings and has a PrintShield finish that resists fingerprints and smudges.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid Top-Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher with Fan-Enabled ProDry

$1,080 $1,199
Expires soon
Uses the ideal wash cycle based on soil level and makes real-time adjustments for the best cleaning performance. Drying method is equally impressive, thanks to its fan-enabled PRODRY system.
Buy at The Home Depot

KitchenAid - 1.6 Cu. Ft. Microwave with Sensor Cooking - Stainless steel

$460 $570
Expires soon
Spacious 1.6-cubic foot KitchenAid microwave has 1,200-watts of cooking power with a turntable and cooking sensors to ensure thorough, consistent cooking.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 1.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Microwave with Sensor Cooking and Grilling

$520 $650
Expires soon
This combination KitchenAid microwave and convection oven lets you heat, bake, or grill with a single appliance. It features 1,000 watts of power, sensor-based cooking, and a 1.5-cubic foot interior.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KHM512ER 5-Speed Hand Mixer - Empire Red

$35 $50
Expires soon
KitchenAid's five-speed hand mixer has precise speed control, two stainless steel Turbo Beaters for fast, low-mess mixing.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KHB1231ER 2-Speed Hand Blender - Empire Red

$35 $50
Expires soon
This two-speed KitchenAid hand blender has an 8-inch shaft and 5-foot power cord. It blends, mixes, puree, and crushes. It includes a three-cup blending jar with a cover.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KHM7210CU 7-Speed Hand Mixer - Contour Silver

$55 $70
Expires soon
Seven-speed KitchenAid hand mixer with soft start electronic control and two stainless steel Turbo Beater II accessories.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KFC3516ER 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor - Empire red

$35 $50
Expires soon
KitchenAid mini-food processor holds 3.5 cups of food. This size is handy for chopping or processing small batches of ingredients. It has two speeds to puree, grind, chop, and shred food quickly.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KSB1570SL Classic 5-Speed Blender - Silver

$75 $100
Expires soon
This KitchenAid blender with a 0.9-horsepower motor, five-speed settings with pulse and ice modes.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer

$280 $450
Expires soon
Be a Kitchen Hero and whip up 9 dozen cookies in a single batch with this 5 quart stand mixer, offering 10 speeds for full versatility with any type of ingredient.
Buy at Target

KitchenAid - 12-Cup Coffee Maker - Onyx Black

$65 $90
Expires soon
KitchenAid 12-cup drip coffee maker has strength control, brew pause, and a two-hour warming plate.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 27-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator - Printshield Stainless

$2,400 $2,745
Expires soon
This French door KitchenAid refrigerator has 26.8-cubic foot capacity with ExtendFresh temperature management, a pull-out tray for large platters, and a full-width chilled pantry.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - 23.8 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator - PrintShield

$3,900 $4,050
Expires soon
Humidity-controlled crispers and a pull-out platter tray are just two of the outstanding features in this KitchenAid counter-depth French door refrigerator. PrintShield finish minimizes fingerprints.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid - KSB6060BM High Performance Series Blender - Black Matte

$320 $450
Expires soon
A 3-horsepower motor provides all the speed and blending ability you'll need. Simple controls make it easy to select from nine speeds.
Buy at Best Buy

Our Favorite KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — $280, was $380

The iconic KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers define the category. Among the several KitchenAid deals for stand mixers, our favorite is the Artisan Series Tilt-Head mixer. If you like to make bread, as we do, you know the dough mixture is thick and hard to work with your hands. The robust KitchenAid Artisan model has a 325-watt motor ten speeds and more than ample power to mix bread and cookie dough and a 5-quart mixing bowl so you can mix the ingredients for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at once. The Artisan comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. This model can also use the wide range of KitchenAid tilt-stand mixer optional attachments. Usually $380, you can buy the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Stand Mixer for $280.

Buy Now

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer — $35, was $50

Hand mixers are supposed to be light to hold, easy to use, and fast and powerful enough to whip up cake batter with no fuss or strain. We like the KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer because it’s easy and convenient to snap in the stainless steel beaters and get right to work. Five speeds are enough for a hand mixer for most cooks, and we appreciate the simple competency of this utility mixer. Normally selling for $50, the KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer is just $35.

Buy Now

KitchenAid 2-Speed Food Processor — $120, was $150

Food processors shouldn’t be too complex to operate, but they do need the power and capacity to perform a range of cooking chores to help you save time and give your hands and arms a break. This KitchenAid food processor has two speeds and ample 9-cup capacity. Save your arms and let this handy appliance help when you need to chop, slice, or shred ingredients. This model comes with a multipurpose blade, a thick slicing disc, and a reversible medium slicing/shredding disc. Regularly $150, you can snap up this KitchenAid food processor deal for $120 and start cooking.

Buy Now

KitchenAid French Door Refrigerator — $2,400, was $2,745

KitchenAid’s 27-cubic foot French Door Refrigerator combines an attractive appearance with a full menu of functional and practical advantages. The bottom freezer drawer has two tiers for easier access to various food types, and the main refrigerator compartment adjusts as your needs change. There are two crispers with separate humidity adjustments and a convenient pantry drawer for easy access to snacks and convenience foods. With through-the-door ice and filtered water, you won’t have to open the doors just to get a glass of water. This model also has KitchenAid’s PrintShield finish coating, so the refrigerator’s stainless steel surface won’t show everyone’s fingerprints and smudges. Amply sized without taking over your whole kitchen, this KitchenAid 27-cubic foot model is on sale for $2,400, discounted from its usual $2,745.

Buy Now

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

