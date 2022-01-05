  1. Smart Home

Bosch shows off security assistant and souped-up food processor at CES

Joni Blecher
By

Bosch, a company known for its high-end appliances, unveiled some new innovations at CES. Perhaps the most interesting device is Spexor, the company’s mobile security assistant that’s on the lookout for just about anything in the home that might cause harm. The product looks like a cross between an early Google Home speaker and a character you might see on Star Wars.

Spexor senses when something’s wrong

The Spexor device uses sensors to detect anything from changes in the temperature to indoor/outdoor air quality and even break-ins. The diminutive unit (4.7-inches tall ) does all this without the use of a camera or voice recorder. Spexor uses a combination of noise and motion sensor signals to sense changes in the environment.

Once set up, you can decide what type of alarm it will emit: Fflashing lights, loud audio alerts, or both. Either way, you’ll always get an alert on your phone. Another nice feature is that you can assign Spexor various names to monitor different locations (car, garage, etc.), so you can move it around and use it in more than one place.

Cookit does just that and more

Bosch also showed off Cookit, a smart cooking device that seems to do a lot: It’s a food processor, cooker, fryer, and steamer. The three cooking modes offer 27 different functions, so the product can pretty much make anything. To accomplish this task, Cookit comes with a bevy or accessories including a spinning knife, 3D stirrer, whisks, and shredders. Of course, it comes with an app that includes countless recipes, with more added weekly. You can even use applets to connect Cookit with your Fitbit, so you can monitor the status of your food.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Home Hub uses A.I. to make your home smarter

Samsung Home Hub cooking screen.

Chrysler Airflow concept is a sleek, screen-filled EV

Exterior view of the Chrysler Airflow concept.

New Pam & Tommy trailer depicts couple’s whirlwind love story, sex tape fallout

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Pam & Tommy.

The best appliance package deals and sales for January 2022

Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

Best gaming laptop deals for January 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for just $42!

playstation plus

Best laptop deals and sales for January 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: All Evolution Stone locations

The player character standing in a field with her Pokemon.

Ecovacs’ new Deebot X1 cleans your home and itself

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1

Twinkly’s new Dots LED string lights play nice with Razer Chroma

Twinkly Dots LED string lights set up on a wall behind a laptop.

The best anime on Netflix right now

The cast of DOTA: Dragon's Blood.

There’s a SECRET SALE on Apple products at Amazon today

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.

Monster expands DNA lineup with new earbuds, Bluetooth speakers

Monster DNA Fit true wireless earbuds.