The best smart home security products at CES 2022

The smart home section of CES is always worth a look to see what fascinating new tech is in the offing. For CES 2022, smart security in particular was showcasing some welcome innovations, including products that will fit perfectly in existing home security solutions from top brands like Arlo, Samsung, and more. Smart security is more competitive than ever, and the latest solution-oriented products are nothing but good news for users interested in making improvements.

Let’s take a look at what security tech we found most promising at CES 2022, and why it’s worth keeping an eye on while we’re waiting for release dates.

Arlo Security System

Arlo has plenty of security system devices, but this new offering is an all-in-one solution for those who don’t want to mix and match. Instead, it uses a hub that acts as an arming/disarming device, as well as unique multipurpose sensors that come with eight different sensing functions. That means you can put them just about anywhere and they can sense doors opening, leaks developing, the sound of smoke detectors, temperature changes, and more.

The system also syncs with any Arlo cams you may already have. The hub itself includes a siren and a motion detector, plus a neat NFC feature that means you can just tap your phone on the hub to disarm it rather than having to type in your security code.

Schlage Encode Plus smart deadbolt

Apple fans have been looking forward to using Apple’s “home key” functionality for at least a year now, and finally we have a smart lock that supports it. Home keys are Apple logins that you can create in the Home app and that work with Apple Wallet, similar to Apple Pay. You just swipe your phone across the lock and it automatically unlocks. Schlage’s sturdy deadbolt design also makes sure the lock can’t just be brute-forced, making this a great pick for your front door. You can also create home key codes and give them to any guests, then remove them as desired, or use Schlage’s own app if you prefer. Watch for it to drop this spring.

Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell

We saw several new video doorbells at CES this year, and it’s no surprise that Belkin introduced one with its Wemo line of smart products. Belkin has been expanding Wemo options in the past couple of years, and a video doorbell makes a perfect fit. The company partners with Apple, which means this is one of the very few HomeKit-compatible doorbells that can send notifications to the Home app and upload video to iCloud.

It’s also a very advanced doorbell, with a 4-megapixel cam that can zoom in for more detail, recognize faces, and send smart notifications about what it thinks it has spotted. The overall design takes a lot of cues from the Nest Video Doorbell, but note that this is a wired doorbell and there’s no battery option at this time. You can pre-order it here for $250.

Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual

Video doorbells have an important problem they have to solve: While looking out toward the entryway is important, it’s also important to look down so that the doorbell can monitor packages being left on the doorstep. Some cams, like the Nest Doorbell, try to do this with a more vertically oriented camera lens. Eufy’s solution is just to have two separate cams — one to watch the front and one to watch below. The app automatically splits the screen between the two cams so you can easily watch them both at the same time. You also get notifications when someone is approaching a left-behind package, etc.

Abode Wireless Video Doorbell

Abode is also entering the video doorbell market with its first model. The doorbell itself has a very familiar list of specs, including 2K resolution, night vision, battery power, two-way audio, and more. But the additions around the video doorbell are more interesting. First, there’s a companion device called Chime, which replaces your doorbell chime indoors and allows you to customize it however you want. It’s a simple solution to a problem that usually involves annoying rewiring efforts.

Abode is also offering a new smart bulb, an 800-lumen LED colored bulb that can work with its Cue system to sync with the video doorbell and automatically react to certain events, like turning on if the motion sensor is triggered.

M-Pwr Smart Door

Forget smart locks — M-Pwr’s CES solution is a full smart door! It’s a pretty stylish door that offers a variety of window and color options. It’s wired into your home just like a doorbell and also includes a battery backup. It features a built-in Yale smart lock, a built-in Ring Video Doorbell, and built-in smart LED lights. There are also unique sensors that can alert you if the door is left ajar. If you’re looking for an all-in-one entryway solution, this is an interesting alternative, although it appears that you’ll have to juggle three different apps to use everything.

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera with solar charging

GE’s new Cync brand is offering its own smart outdoor security cam, but with an interesting twist. There are both wired and battery-powered versions: If you choose the battery-powered version for $130, you can also choose to add on a $45 solar accessory that will allow the battery to recharge through solar energy, so you don’t have to climb up and take it down for recharging as often. Handy!

Cync announced plenty of other devices at CES, including multiple smart bulbs and a smart thermostat, all tying into the Cync app for easier control. Cync is also supporting Matter, one of the newer protocols designed to help smart devices work together regardless of platform, so you may not need to replace older devices.

Bosch Spexor

We haven’t seen a lot of single-device home security monitoring systems lately, but Bosch is changing that with the Spexor, a small device designed to be perched on a counter or maybe a shelf near an entryway. It’s packed with sensors to watch for temperature changes, air quality, break-ins, unexpected motion, and more. If the Spexor is triggered, it can sound alarms, flash lights, or simply send an alert to your phone. It’s a great pick to monitor apartments or lofts, as well as unique spaces like garages.

Ring Glass Break Sensor

Ring didn’t have much to add for this CES, but there was one important announcement: The company is adding a glass break sensor to its product lineup. These are popular home security sensors that can tell when glass breaks (Alexa Guard on Echo can listen for something similar) and then send alerts and sound alarms as needed. It will, of course, sync up with other Ring products without trouble.

Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box

Looking for more security inside your home? This Robern lock box is a smart medicine cabinet that can lock with both app management and a digital keypad. It’s battery powered, with automatic alerts for battery replacements, and can provide notifications for all usage, along with a history of use. You can even schedule events like reminders to take medication. If someone tries to tamper with the box, it can also sound an audio alarm. It’s an ideal solution for those who keep things in their medicine cabinet that need to stay under strict control. There’s even a space for small valuables, passports, etc.

