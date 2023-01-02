The first day of CES 2023 is right around the corner, but Samsung isn’t waiting to introduce the world to its new lineup of smart home appliances. Specifically, the Bespoke lineup is now on full display, with new smart refrigerators, smart ovens, and smart washers making an appearance.

Samsung’s Bespoke lineup has long been a premium choice for smart home shoppers — and that trend looks to continue throughout this year. One of the biggest upgrades is for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+, which now offers a massive 32-inch touchscreen (up from a 21.5-inch display) that’s embedded directly into its glass panel door. The screen will support the new Family Hub software, allowing you to stream your favorite shows, share photos, or check the status of connected devices.

Other notable features include a Beverage Center hidden away in the top-left door that produces filtered water along with a dual icemaker. There’s even a suite of fancy AI-powered cameras that track your inventory and lets you know when it’s time to restock.

This year’s CES also brought us Samsung’s first Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator, which offers a flat panel design, a Beverage Center similar to the one found in the 4-Door Flex, touch sensors to assist with opening and closing the doors when your hands are full, and complete support for the SmartThings platform.

Rounding out the smart home appliance announcements are a Bespoke AI Wall Oven with a 7-inch LCD display, a Bespoke Wall Mount Hood that ventilates up to 700 cubic feet per minute, and a Bespoke Washer and Dryer Pair that use AI to optimize your temperature settings and determine the ideal amount of detergent for each load.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator is expected to launch in the first half of 2023, while the Side-by-Side will arrive in the first quarter of 2023. If you’re looking to add the Bespoke AI Oven to your smart kitchen, you’ll need to wait until the third quarter of 2023. Expect to hear more about Samsung’s new Bespoke products as CES 2023 continues through the week.

