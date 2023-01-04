 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Adorable smart home robot unveiled at CES 2023 could be a great addition to your family

Jon Bitner
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

Every January, CES brings us a laundry list of innovative, intriguing products that’ll probably never see the light of day. Enabot, an under-the-radar robot company, seems to be bucking that trend at CES 202, with its impressive EBO X smart home robot offering up dozens of futuristic features and a release date planned for the second quarter of this year.

EBO X is an adorable smart home robot that serves multiple purposes in your household. After mapping its surroundings, the self-balancing, two-wheeled companion can follow you around your home, provide two-way communication through its 4K camera, pump out music via its Harman speakers, sync with other Alexa devices, and provide security alerts while you’re away.

Enabot EBO X Family Robot Companion, Your Samrt Guardian.

In other words, it’s essentially a smart home hub on wheels — with plenty of additional features tacked on for good measure. The biggest drawback to the EBO X might be its price. When it goes on sale later this year, it’ll be listed for $999. That’s the same price as the Amazon Astro, although the EBO X will be made available to all consumers (not just early access testers).

Related

Enabot has produced a few other smart home robots, including the EBO SE and EBO AIR. Neither of these comes close to matching the versatility of the EBO X, and with price tags that don’t crack $300, they’re clearly not playing in the same league as the EBO X.

The Enabot EBO X was named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, so be sure to keep an eye on it in the months leading up to its release.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
The futuristic Aska eVTOL quadcopter will take off and land vertically, like a drone.
8 tips and tricks for your robot vacuum
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum cleans carpet and wood flooring.
Here’s why you should consider upgrading to a smart thermometer
Kinsa Smart Thermometer
The truth about outdoor smart home gadgets and extreme cold
House buried in snow by blizzard.
9 of the best budget smart home devices under $100
The Wyze Lock Bolt installed on a door.
How to replace your AirTag battery
Apple AirTag lifestyle image.
Best standing desk deals for December 2022
Woman working at standing desk
Best oven deals for December 2022
cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1
Best air purifier deals for December 2022
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.
Best coffee maker deals for December 2022
Best Ninja Foodi deals for December 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
Best dishwasher deals for December 2022
An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.
Best generator deals for December 2022
Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator