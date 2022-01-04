Schlage has a long history of making locks that fit people’s lifestyles and the company’s newest smart lock is no exception. Announced at CES 2022, the Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the first lock in North America to work with Apple’s latest home keys capability in HomeKit.

The idea is simple: you can now store a virtual set of keys to the Schlage lock in your Apple Wallet and access it on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Best of all, you don’t even need to unlock your phone or watch to open the deadbolt. Just tap the watch or phone on the lock. We could imagine this feature might come in handy if a friend is dropping you off at home and for some reason, you can’t remember any of your codes. If your iPhone is out of juice, Schlage says you may be able to still open the lock for up to five more hours, thanks to Power Reserve.

All the features you want in a smart lock

You can still find all of the features you come to expect in a smart lock. You can use the Schlage Home app to create and manage up to 100 access codes and assign set schedules, along with temporary or permanent access. Plus, use the app to unlock and lock the bolt from anywhere you have an internet connection. Want to know who is going in and out of your home? Simply, check out the activity logs that detail when a code has been used or enable notifications that will send an alert to your phone you when someone is using the lock.

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistants, as well as Apple HomeKit. The new smart lock will be available later this spring for $300 and will be available in black, silver, or bronze.

