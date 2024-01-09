 Skip to main content
Kohler reveals luxurious smart home products that turn your bathroom into a spa

The Kohler Anthem+ on a white table.
Kohler
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Kohler showed off a bevy of new products at CES 2024, including a luxurious lineup of new smart home gadgets, all of which are designed to transform your bathroom into a “personal sanctuary.” Along with updates to the Numi 2.0 smart toilet and high-end Stillness Bath, Kohler showed off a new fan, sink, and bidet, as well as smart valves and more.

The Anthem+ Digital Control was one of the most intriguing items at the Kohler booth, as can power nearly all aspects of your bathroom from a single control panel. Via its touch display, it allows you to control water, light, sound, and steam. All told, it can connect to 12 water outlets to power a variety of sprayers, showerheads, and body sprays.

The unit syncs with the Kohler Konnect app for additional functionality, such as tracking water usage or shower duration. It’s designed to fit global plumbing standards — though you’ll need to have a robust bathroom to take advantage of all its features.

The Kohler SpaViva installed in a shower.
Kohler

Along with Anthem+, Kohler revealed the SpaViva Handshower and Cleansing Device. This is designed like a typical hand shower wand, though it offers two spray types. One type infuses the water with air to help retain heat, while the other is a microbubble sprayer that provides a deep clean for your skin. It also comes with a variety of attachments, such as a face brush, body brush, and body massager.

The Kohler Atmo Fan installed in a bathroom with colorful walls.
Kohler

Moving from the shower to the ceiling, Kohler plans to launch the Atmo Bathroom Fan later this year. This smart fan replaces your existing bathroom ventilation system. Using sensors to measure humidity and temperature, it can automatically regulate its performance — increasing its power when too much steam is detected and ramping down when nothing is detected. It even doubles as a light, with options to adjust its color temperature and brightness.

Rounding out the reveals were the PureWash Bidet Seat, with support for Alexa and Google Home, and a few non-smart items like the Rista sink and Collage medicine cabinet.

The majority of these products are expected to launch in the first half of 2024. They’re not cheap — the Atmo Bathroom Fan is the most affordable at $266 — but they bring a ton of luxury to anyspace. For more details on all the Kohler products on display at CES 2024, be sure to check out the official Kohler website.

