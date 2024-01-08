 Skip to main content
Samsung goes all-in with AI, reveals several new smart home appliances during CES 2024

Jon Bitner
The Samsung Bespoke AI Fridge from CES 2024.
Samsung
Samsung unleashed a flurry of announcements at CES 2024, including several upcoming smart home appliances powered by AI. The lineup features an induction cooktop, washer and dryer combo, slide-in range, and refrigerator, all of which use new A.I. features to streamline your daily chores.

The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator was among the first reveals, debuting ahead of CES 2024. Featuring the premium AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision Inside, the futuristic fridge can scan and identify 33 different types of food items and send you alerts before they expire.

It’s also compatible with the updated Samsung Food app, allowing you to personalize its performance further and add recipes to your family hub based on dietary requirements such as vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and pescatarian.

Other notable reveals featuring AI integration include the Anyplace Induction Cooktop and Slide-in Range — both of which are equipped with a 7-inch LCD screen to assist with meal prep.

Moving away from the kitchen and into the laundry room, Samsung is introducing the Bespoke AI All-in-One Laundry Combo. With a capacity of 5.3 cubic feet and serving as both a washer and dryer, Samsung hopes it’ll save time by not requiring you to transfer loads between two separate units. There’s even a new Super Speed Cycle, designed to wash and dry a full load of laundry rapidly.

AI will determine exact washing and drying times based on each load as well as the optimal amount of detergent (thanks to several sensors that monitor turbidity, soil levels, fabric types, and load weight).

Along with the Bespoke AI All-in-One Laundry Combo, Samsung revealed the Bespoke AI Laundry Hub — a stacked, single-unit washer and dryer with a 5.3 cubic foot washer drum that features many of the same AI enhancements.

Pricing and release dates are yet to be announced. Samsung Bespoke appliances tend to be among the most expensive on the market, and that’s likely to continue in 2024.

