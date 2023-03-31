Google has partnered with ADT to bring its lineup of smart home gadgets to a new DIY home security system — ADT Self Setup. The unique package allows you to choose from a variety of Google devices to add to your home, all of which offer full support for the new ADT+ smartphone app.

The goal of the collaboration is to offer the customer service and security of ADT with the premium products developed by Google. The ADT Self Setup system can be modified to include the Nest Cam, Nest Thermostat, Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Doorbell, and several first-party ADT products like the ADT Motion Sensor and ADT Smart Home Hub.

Pricing for the bundle varies based on which items you choose, although ADT says the package starts at $219. You’ll also need to pick up a monthly monitoring plan that costs $25 per month. A few preconfigured options are available to help you wade through all your options, such as the Starter Bundle that costs $336 and includes a Nest Doorbell, four ADT Door & Window Sensors, two motion sensors, and the ADT Smart Home Hub.

Customers also have the option to select which products share information with ADT. Google products that allow information sharing with ADT will have their data automatically stored in ADT’s cloud platform so the company can determine if an alert to first responders is required.

The ADT Self Setup system looks to be another solid addition to the smart home security marketplace, although it’s far from your only option. Be sure to check out solutions from SimpliSafe or Ring, as they offer much of the same functionality and might clock in with a better price tag (depending on which items you bundle).

