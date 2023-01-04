The Hatch Restore is one of the most premium sleep companions on the market, and its successor, the Hatch Restore 2, is looking to carry on its legacy. Shown off during CES 2023, the Hatch Restore 2 boasts a striking new design, a reworked smartphone app, and a nifty feature dubbed “Morning Moment” to help you start the day on the right foot.

Tons of cool features are packed into the Restore 2, but the most dramatic departure from the original Restore seems to be the Restore 2’s minimalist design. Hatch says the Restore 2 was “inspired by nature” and is intended to replicate a glowing sun or moon. The half-dome exterior is composed almost entirely of fabric, which diffuses light from within and creates a warm glow in your bedroom. Three fabric colors are available (Latte, Putty, and Slate), all of which feature easy-to-access buttons that allow you to quickly set your routines before going to sleep.

The Restore 2 is designed entirely around two routines — Rest and Rise. Rest is triggered before falling asleep and will slowly dim its light and play soothing (customizable) sounds as the night goes on. Rise, meanwhile, will produce a (customizable) alarm that pairs different lights and sounds to optimize your wake-up call. Morning Moments are the big new addition here, as you can choose to start the day with a small bit of “positive conten,t” such as mini affirmations or a short stretching routine after rising from bed.

Rounding out the Restore 2 is an updated app that features new soundscapes, sleep stories, and guided rest routines that change each day. Hatch Sleep Membership costs $5 a month or $50 a year. That’s a bit pricey — but if you have trouble falling asleep or getting out of bed each morning, it might be a worthwhile investment.

The Hatch Restore 2 will go on sale this February for $199. Need a smart alarm clock now? Check out our list of the best smart alarm clocks available today.

