Do you need a subscription to use Hatch Restore 2?

If you’re looking for a premium smart alarm clock, it’s hard to do better than the Hatch Restore and the new Hatch Restore 2. Offering a variety of sleep sounds, wake-up alarms, and lighting options, the two devices are bound to help your nighttime and morning routines. However, they’re not cheap — and the availability of a premium Hatch Sleep plan only makes them more expensive.

But do you need a Hatch Sleep membership to use your Hatch Restore, or can you start using it right out of the box without dropping more cash? Here’s a closer look at the service and everything it has to offer.

What is Hatch Sleep?

Hatch Sleep is a premium membership option that gives you access to a vast selection of sleep sounds, meditations, stories, music, and other unique content. One of the newest additions to the platform is Wind Down Channels, which pull together a combination of sounds, music, and stories to introduce variety to your nightly routine. Most purchases will include a 30-day free trial of Hatch Sleep. Once this membership expires, you’ll be able to sign up for $50 per year or $5 per month.

Is Hatch Sleep required?

Thankfully, Hatch Sleep is entirely optional and is not required to use Hatch Restore 2 or Hatch Restore. Even if you don’t sign up for the service, you’ll be able to use your smart alarm clock without any issues. However, you won’t have access to nearly as much content. Not only are Wind Down Channels locked behind the subscription, but so are many of the sleep sounds, music, and other wake-up options.

As a non-member, you’ll have access to a handful of sounds and sunrise color options — and that’s about it. In other words, your Hatch Restore 2 will lack a lot of the features that make it such as compelling product. If you can swing the $50 annual payment, you’ll find the smart alarm clock to be a much better purchase (and it’s something we highly recommend).

It’s still worth purchasing a Restore 2 even if you don’t opt for a Hatch Sleep membership, but there’s no doubt that you’ll get the most out of your money by joining the program. That’s especially true if you’re hoping to use it as a sleep aid instead of a standard alarm clock, as there are heaps of great sounds and Wind Down Channels to help you have a restful night.

Not sold on the Hatch Restore or Hatch Restore 2? Be sure to check out our list of the best alarm clocks, which covers all budgets and includes products with a wide variety of features. Most of the items on the list don’t require a subscription — meaning they’re ready to use out of the box without having to worry about dropping even more cash.

